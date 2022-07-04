Independence Day celebrated at Poplar Forest

FOREST — Two hundred and forty-six years ago, Thomas Jefferson holed himself up for weeks on end to write the draft of the Declaration of Independence.

After Congress quibbled over the words his labor yielded, editing the document to its final product, it was eventually signed and adopted, declaring the 13 colonies’ independence from Britain.

On Monday, the third U.S. president's Bedford County retreat home, Poplar Forest in Bedford County, hosted its annual Independence Day festivities.

The annual tradition is back to more of its usual size. In 2020, the turnout was quite small due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Alyson Ramsey, president and CEO of Poplar Forest.

A reading of the famous document was given from Jefferson’s porch by Bill Barker, long-time Thomas Jefferson interpreter.

Surrounding the reading of the Declaration of Independence, visitors enjoyed a variety of period-themed activities and displays, including colonial-era and historical flag displays by the carriage turnaround; pony rides; colonial-era games such as rolling hoops, sack races, and cup-and-ball; quill-pen writing; and colonial costume dress-up.

Traditional colonial folk music, along with some magic tricks and African American folktale narrations, provided entertainment, education, and the soundtrack of the day.

The Blue Ridge chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution was one of the organizations represented at the event, handing out U.S. flags, offering information about joining DAR, and working toward the group’s goal of education, particularly for younger generations.

It was not the first time DAR has set up at a Poplar Forest event, according to the Blue Ridge chapter’s regent, Sheila Webb. One’s patriot ancestor does not have to have been an active-duty soldier to make a woman eligible. Service to the cause for independence in most any capacity qualifies, like Jefferson using his pen — or rather, quill — instead of a musket and bayonet.

“DAR is all about historic preservation, educating our young people about the importance of history and how they can do their part to keep America going strong,” Webb said.

Members of the American Legion Post 16 of Lynchburg were also in attendance.

Poplar Forest’s archaeology field school is up and running this summer, and dig sites were open for visitors to view.

Shards of ceramic vessels, nails, and broken glass from windows and wine bottles were among some of the most recent artifacts on site. The team is searching for the location of a Jefferson-era stable on the property, but what they found at the present dig site appears to have been domestic quarters, likely home to enslaved people, according to research archaeologist Steve Lenik, who joined the Poplar Forest team last August after working on digs in Maryland and the Caribbean.

The findings are helping to expand the story of Poplar Forest and continue filling in gaps. The Independence Day event was an opportunity to present this to more of the public.

Jefferson’s retreat house itself was also open for tours, freshly primed in part of ongoing restoration work.

