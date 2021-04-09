Initial unemployment claims from Lynchburg area back up to May 2020 levels

Initial unemployment claims filed in the Lynchburg area have more than tripled over the past month as state officials prepare to tighten requirements for benefits.

The coronavirus pandemic led to record numbers of people seeking unemployment benefits. At the outset, Lynchburg and surrounding counties saw initial weekly unemployment claims skyrocket from 84 to 3,357 in the three weeks following March 14, 2020, according to data from the Virginia Employment Commission.

A peak of 9,659 continued claims, for those who found themselves out of work for consecutive weeks, was recorded the week of May 9 for the Central Virginia Planning District, made up of Lynchburg and surrounding counties.

Since then, both initial and continued claims trended downward until winter, VEC data shows. Numbers fluctuated through the winter months, then steadily increased through last month.

For the week of April 3, 2021, the latest week for which VEC data is available, 932 initial claims were filed in and around Lynchburg — surpassing 900 for the first time since May 2020, when the district saw 984 claims mid-month. Meanwhile, continued claims in the district continually have decreased following a bump in January.