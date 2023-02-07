The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Ridge Regional Authority are investigating an inmate’s death Friday at the Amherst Adult Detention Center, a spokesperson for the jail authority confirmed Tuesday.

Jail staff found the inmate, Kernet Holloway, unresponsive in her cell during a routine housing security round, according to Kristen Borak, communications manager for the jail authority.

Jail and medical staff provided life-saving measures until emergency medical services personnel arrived to continue those measures, Borak said.

Holloway, an inmate from Hampton County, was pronounced dead at 9:21 pm. Feb. 3, Borak said.

She had been held by BRRJA since Dec. 14 on a charge of possession of Schedule I/II drugs, according to Borak.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Borak said those are the only details the jail authority will release at this time.