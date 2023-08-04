One of the community plots at HumanKind is being gardened by Karamie Maynes who has done some unique things with her plot.

Her plot is arranged to maximize its aesthetic qualities as well as its productivity. She uses lots of companion planting with different vegetables, herbs and flowers interplanted to benefit their neighboring plants as well as succession planting — replanting areas vacated by an earlier crop — in order to increase her harvests. For example, she has 20 tomato plants of at least seven varieties planted in her 15 foot by 24 foot plot.

Maynes is relatively new to Lynchburg, having moved here a couple of years ago. This is her second year in the Community Garden, and she’s only been gardening for a few years. She has four kids, two of which help her in the garden.