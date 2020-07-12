Interfaith Service of Repentance to pray for unity, invite action for racial equity

As demonstrations and conversations promoting racial justice continue, leaders at different communities of faith in and around Lynchburg are organizing a virtual Interfaith Service of Repentance.
Those leaders are looking to upload the service, in the form of a video with prayers, readings and challenges to worshipers centered on unity and repentance, in the next few weeks.
Martha Kearse, senior pastor at Peakland Baptist Church, has organized the effort and is assembling clips from different pastors for the video.
“We’re trying to offer the different clergy an opportunity to speak to everyone but also to speak to their own people and to find in these different traditions some kind of way to offer penance, some repentance,” she said.
The effort grew from a local interfaith clergy group that has met regularly for years and decided to take action when protests started following the death of George Floyd against disparate treatment of Black citizens, according to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Dennis Roberts.
Roberts helped pen a written statement from the group calling for repentance during a period of racially charged unrest and said the group has spoken up in a similar fashion after flashpoints like the August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and the June 2015 shooting at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.
This time, the group wanted to take things a step further — but health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on hopes for a physical service or gathering, he said.
Beyond the video itself, Kearse said it was vital to include challenges and calls to action since “it’s pointless to offer repentance if we’re not going to change our behavior.”
She said faith leaders have talked about plans to enact change toward racial equity in the community, such as taking part in education on implicit bias, encouraging support of local Black-owned businesses and encouraging conversations about good policing.
The Rev. Amy Beth Coleman, lead pastor with Heritage United Methodist Church, said she took part in the service because it’s important for her to see faith leaders coming together.
“The Kingdom of God is full of diverse people, and uniting our different voices from different faith traditions is a visual of what I anticipate heavenly worship will look like,” she wrote in an email. “… I believe God delights in the diversity and is powerful enough to unite us all as one body and one voice of praise and lament.”
Recalling her time with a grassroots race relations group in Florida, Unity in the Seven Hills’ senior minister Marge Brown said it takes ”hard work, deep listening and crucial conversations” to help shed a culture of racism.
She sees this as an opportune time for individual growth and to “shift our culture into becoming anti-racist” — something that requires open eyes and open minds.
“For our culture to shift, we must want to change,” she said. “We must realize as Caucasian Americans we have had advantages over our Black- and brown-skinned brothers and sisters. It is time for us to change and to do what is morally and ethically the right thing to do.”
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
