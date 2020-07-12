Interfaith Service of Repentance to pray for unity, invite action for racial equity

As demonstrations and conversations promoting racial justice continue, leaders at different communities of faith in and around Lynchburg are organizing a virtual Interfaith Service of Repentance.

Those leaders are looking to upload the service, in the form of a video with prayers, readings and challenges to worshipers centered on unity and repentance, in the next few weeks.

Martha Kearse, senior pastor at Peakland Baptist Church, has organized the effort and is assembling clips from different pastors for the video.

“We’re trying to offer the different clergy an opportunity to speak to everyone but also to speak to their own people and to find in these different traditions some kind of way to offer penance, some repentance,” she said.

The effort grew from a local interfaith clergy group that has met regularly for years and decided to take action when protests started following the death of George Floyd against disparate treatment of Black citizens, according to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Dennis Roberts.