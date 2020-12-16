Internal hire to be new Lynchburg regional jail administrator

With Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Assistant Administrator Joshua Salmon slated to take the place of Tim Trent as head of area jails next month, local officials are hoping to see more of the same when it comes to management of the authority’s five facilities.
The authority oversees around 1,200 inmates between its jails in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Halifax. This fiscal year, it's operating under a budget of more than $36 million.
Salmon has been in his position immediately under Trent since August 2016, when he came to the authority from heading the security division at Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem. There, he’d moved up the ranks over the course of eight years from starting as a shift sergeant.
Even at his interview for BRRJA four years ago, Salmon said he expressed interest in taking Trent’s place once he retired. Trent’s been at the job for eight years.
Right off the bat, Salmon will have a few significant projects to oversee: the authority is in the middle of deciding which company to sign an inmate phone contract with, and some needed upgrades will start on the Amherst County Adult Detention Center’s security system during the winter.
Salmon said that in time, he’d like to see more discharge planners working with inmates — in conjunction with Horizon Behavioral Health — to help reduce recidivism and keep people with mental health issues from getting stuck in a “revolving door” situation with the jail.
He said he aims to keep track of what direction neighboring jurisdictions are heading in when it comes to where and how they house their inmates. Other localities have occasionally expressed interest in joining the authority and future changes at jails in the region could impact BRRJA’s daily population, but he added those discussions have been on hold for the better part of the year.
“Everybody is just trying to get through this pandemic and stay above water,” he said.
Measures to keep COVID-19 out of the area’s jails and containing its spread will continue under his watch: keeping transfers between facilities to a minimum, asking other facilities to quarantine inmates ahead of transfers, putting people who’ve recently been arrested in isolation as long as they can be before entering general population, keeping inmates and staff equipped with PPE and continuing weekly sanitization of hard surfaces by a cleaning company.
Visitation has been on hold to help keep the virus from spreading into the jails. The authority’s offered some relief in the way of two free phone calls and one free 10-minute video visit per week, and Salmon said he’d consider other measures if that period drags longer.
“There’s no supplement for a face-to-face visit with a family member, but we try to do what we can,” he said.
In selecting Salmon over others for the job, members of the jail authority's board said they were of the opinion, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” He was one of two internal applicants for the position, and board chair Clif Tweedy said there were a handful of other external applicants, many of them administration staff from other jail systems.
“I think there’s a culture here of common sense and taking care of business that really serves us well,” he said, noting almost all of the authority’s past administrators have been internal hires.
Tweedy said he values Salmon’s security experience and familiarity with BRRJA as a large system that runs multiple jails.
Lynchburg Sheriff Don Sloan, who sat on the interview committee, said “continuity of leadership” was key in picking Trent’s successor. Open communication with other law enforcement leaders in the area is made even more important in the age of COVID-19, he added.
Salmon also said he wants to keep the authority much the way his predecessor has left it — a “well-oiled machine” that’s in good shape financially and operationally.
