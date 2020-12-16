Internal hire to be new Lynchburg regional jail administrator

He said he aims to keep track of what direction neighboring jurisdictions are heading in when it comes to where and how they house their inmates. Other localities have occasionally expressed interest in joining the authority and future changes at jails in the region could impact BRRJA’s daily population, but he added those discussions have been on hold for the better part of the year.

“Everybody is just trying to get through this pandemic and stay above water,” he said.

Measures to keep COVID-19 out of the area’s jails and containing its spread will continue under his watch: keeping transfers between facilities to a minimum, asking other facilities to quarantine inmates ahead of transfers, putting people who’ve recently been arrested in isolation as long as they can be before entering general population, keeping inmates and staff equipped with PPE and continuing weekly sanitization of hard surfaces by a cleaning company.

Visitation has been on hold to help keep the virus from spreading into the jails. The authority’s offered some relief in the way of two free phone calls and one free 10-minute video visit per week, and Salmon said he’d consider other measures if that period drags longer.

“There’s no supplement for a face-to-face visit with a family member, but we try to do what we can,” he said.