Lumos, a local internet service provider, has connected 1,800 of about 9,000 homes on the eastern side of Bedford County that are a part of the company's latest expansion area, according to an April 14 news release posted on the county's website.

According David Smith, Lumos chief executive officer, the remaining addresses will be connected in the next 12 months.

The Lumos team shared their progress with members of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and county staff during an April 13 roundtable discussion and project tour in Forest. The tour included visiting recent construction in the Farmington neighborhood, the release said.

In October, Lumos announced plans to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to about 18,000 residents and businesses across the greater Lynchburg region, specifically Bedford and Campbell counties where many communities remain unserved or underserved.

For residents and businesses in the Forest area, the Lumos expansion brings more competition to the high-speed internet market. However, for rural communities on the eastern side of Bedford County, the Lumos expansion will be their first high-speed fiber internet option, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to see how quickly Lumos is moving with this project and applaud their work on the eastern side of the County,” Edgar Tuck, chair of the board of supervisors, said in the release. “Not only is our Board committed to bringing high-speed internet to unserved areas of the County, but we also encourage competition amongst internet service providers in our area.”

Most of the Lumos fiber cable — about 95% — will be buried and remaining lines will be aerial and attached to power poles.

— Justin Faulconer