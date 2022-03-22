Intersection at 7th and Commerce streets to temporarily close

Beginning March 28, the intersection of 7th and Commerce streets will be closed to through traffic for about three weeks in order to accommodate the installation of waterlines through the intersection, according to the city of Lynchburg.

A city news release said local traffic accessing Cliff's Edge Lofts and U.S. Pipe will remain accessible from 5th Street.

Access to the businesses and parking lots in the 700 block of Commerce Street will be maintained from the 9th Street end going westbound, and will exit onto Main Street via 8th Street.

Access to parking lots and businesses in the 800 block of Commerce Street and on 8th Street will be maintained from the 9th Street end of Commerce Street, according to the release.

The city has implemented a detour route for the three weeks the intersection will be closed, which can be viewed at renewlyh.com/detour.

The release states emergency vehicles still will have access to the roads at all times.

The city is asking all motorists to use caution while traveling in this area during the closure, and to use the detour routes posted online and at the site.

— Bryson Gordon

