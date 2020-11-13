Introducing Valor Farm: $39 million veterans facility breaks ground in Campbell County

Among the opposition was Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore, whose own property closely borders the center. Moore recused himself from the vote due to his proximity to the issue, and the center was ultimately approved unanimously by the remaining supervisors. In a phone call with The News & Advance on Monday, Moore said he didn't want to wallow in the loss or say anything negative about the center.

"If it’s meant to be, it will work out. If it’s not, it won’t," he said. "I think there is a good vision, but it takes money. I just hope it works out. Once it’s settled, then I’m on board."

Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline attended the groundbreaking and said he hadn't received any concerned calls about the project from constituents since it was approved. He was proud the board was able to play a role in the project and said it was going to be a "great asset" for both the county and the veterans it would serve.

Many veterans, like Brady and another member of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, David Stokes, said the center would be unlike anything else in the country.

"It’s going to be a showstopper for the whole eastern half of the country," Stokes said. "It will put Altavista and central Virginia on the map.”