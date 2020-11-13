Introducing Valor Farm: $39 million veterans facility breaks ground in Campbell County

ALTAVISTA — A potholed gravel road takes you back into the 300-acre property where rolling farmland, forests and an equestrian facility sit off Wards Road in Altavista. It's soon to be the home of the National Center for Healthy Veterans, dubbed "Valor Farm" at its groundbreaking this Veterans Day.
"In five years, you aren't even going to recognize it," said Mike Brady, looking out over the property. He was brought to tears at the mention of the facility's future — which was greenlit after a lengthy public hearing that lasted past midnight at a September meeting of the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
Brady, a member of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, was one of more than 250 people who celebrated the center's ribbon-cutting and groundbreaking on Wednesday. Many of the people who filled the equestrian barn where the ceremony was held were veterans and were adamant that the center would have an impact that extends far beyond the bounds of the county.
The $39 million project is spearheaded by the Stone Ridge Foundation, a nonprofit founded by retired Army Maj. Gen. Bob Dees, who is seeking to create a center to help veterans transition back to civilian life and find healing using a holistic rather than clinical approach.
Dees will serve as a director of the center, and is president and CEO of the foundation.
With a working farm and villages made up of clusters of tiny homes and community centers, Dees said the center will address physical, mental, spiritual, emotional and relational wellness.
Other resources planned for the property include a wellness center, chapel, lodge, an equestrian center for equine therapy, an agricultural area to grow and sell produce, and space for vocational training aimed at placing veterans in jobs after graduating from the transition program.
The Veterans Day commemoration was attended by a slew of local elected representatives and featured retired Lt. Col. Oliver North as its keynote speaker. North is a political commentator, author and retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who is perhaps most famous for his involvement in the Iran-Contra affair of the 1980s; more recently he has hosted "War Stories with Oliver North" on Fox News from 2001 to 2016.
He commended the "mission" of the center's organizers and encouraged people to donate money and time to support its growth.
His support spoke to the national scope of the center and the influence of Dees and retired Brig. Gen. Jeff Horne, another of the center's directors and vice president and chief operating officer of the foundation.
Horne said the center is funded entirely by private donations, but he declined to comment on how much funding has been secured or where the money has come from.
Previously, he and Dees have confirmed that they have enough major contributions from around the country to ensure the funding to cover the first two years, though a dollar amount was not provided.
According to the Campbell County's online geographic information system, the 339-acre property was purchased on Sept. 16 by the Stone Ridge Foundation for about $1.46 million.
"God has chosen this land," Horne said at the commemoration Wednesday. He stressed the center's partnerships with the more than 30 area veterans organizations, and the local advisory board formed to provide feedback and hear concerns.
Among its members are representatives from local public safety, veterans organizations and business owners.
Forming partnerships with these local organizations, Horne said the center has been received with open arms. They enter "phase zero" with the groundbreaking, which includes getting the farm operational — an effort led by Joe Basel, another director and the farm manager and construction supervisor.
Basel has publicly acknowledged having a checkered political past and stated at the Campbell County public hearing that he has now "retired" from politics and is turning his attention to the veterans facility, where he will live with his family, including his two young children.
Getting the farm operational means upkeep for two and a half miles of paddock fencing and repairing two miles of road with more than 16,000 tons of gravel. Horne said that will allow the center to kick off its equestrian operation and he will start bringing in horses in December as well as 25-head of cattle and 350 chickens.
With Basel on staff to care for the animals, Horne said they have also already brought on five ranch hands — four of which are veterans he met through the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council and the weekly rally to support veterans at Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg.
The center already has a veteran in its care, and Horne said the vet will be assisting in building the tiny homes, and wanted to have a hand in the creating his own home.
Phase one means creating the first village — four homes and a community center. Horne said the homes should be finished by February, and more veterans can begin to move in. Phase two, which is scheduled for 2021 to 2022, includes the expansion of villages to a total of forty homes and two community centers, growing its ministries and establishing the "micro-businesses" meant to give veterans hands-on life skills and technical experience — like running a working farm and operating a produce stand.
At the September public hearing, dozens of people came forward with concerns about the center, or questions as to its safety and operations. Horne said he and the other directors have worked hard to create a dialogue with those individuals, and feel they have relieved much of the tension.
“All communities take change slowly, and we are a big believer in deeds over words, so we are just going to keep our promises, do our job and let our performance speak for itself," Horne said.
Among the opposition was Altavista District Supervisor Dale Moore, whose own property closely borders the center. Moore recused himself from the vote due to his proximity to the issue, and the center was ultimately approved unanimously by the remaining supervisors. In a phone call with The News & Advance on Monday, Moore said he didn't want to wallow in the loss or say anything negative about the center.
"If it’s meant to be, it will work out. If it’s not, it won’t," he said. "I think there is a good vision, but it takes money. I just hope it works out. Once it’s settled, then I’m on board."
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline attended the groundbreaking and said he hadn't received any concerned calls about the project from constituents since it was approved. He was proud the board was able to play a role in the project and said it was going to be a "great asset" for both the county and the veterans it would serve.
Many veterans, like Brady and another member of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, David Stokes, said the center would be unlike anything else in the country.
"It’s going to be a showstopper for the whole eastern half of the country," Stokes said. "It will put Altavista and central Virginia on the map.”
Like many others in the community, Stokes has donated resources to the center — contributing laminate flooring for the tiny homes and a truckload of plants in his capacity with the master gardeners.
“This is unbelievable. The help for people that’s going to be coming, it’s just unbelievable," Brady said. "It’s pretty emotional for me.”
Dees hopes the job training and life skills offered through the center will create a better life for countless veterans. The groundbreaking was just the first step.
"Regrettably there is a narrative in our country among many that says veterans are dangerous, unstable, etcetera. Yes, some of our veterans need help transitioning into a new culture, some of them need help recovering from the trauma that they have suffered on our behalf, but they are far from dangerous or risky," Dees said. "Our veterans are an untapped national treasure. In these days, we need to help our veterans, but more importantly, we want to help our veterans help America like never before.”
