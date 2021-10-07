 Skip to main content
Investigation launched after human remains found in Amherst
Investigation launched after human remains found in Amherst

Law enforcement is investigating after a survey crew stumbled across human remains near a residential area in the town of Amherst.

A survey crew working near the 100 block of Loch Lane on Wednesday afternoon found human remains in a wooded area nearby, according to a Thursday news release from Virginia State Police.

They discovered the remains at about 4 p.m. “at the top of a ravine approximately 40 yards from the nearest building,” the news release states, not specifying the condition the remains were in.

Those remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke to undergo an autopsy and examination, as well as to identify who died, according to VSP, which is investigating what happened.

