The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle incident in Campbell County on Tuesday morning that ended with one man dead from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the department.

State Troopers were called to the scene at about 4:30 a.m., after a Ford Escape, which had been fleeing from Amherst County Sheriff's Deputies, crashed.

The vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 29 at a high rate of speed as it entered into Campbell County, according to the news release.

Deputies observed the Ford suddenly veer off the road and crash into the 11400 block of Wards Road. The deputies immediately approached the vehicle to render aid to the driver when they discovered the driver was deceased and had suffered a gunshot wound, the state police said.

According to the news release, the male driver's body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy. State police is still in the process of locating and notifying the next of kin.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Appomattox Field Office is investigating the incident as a suicide, VSP said. A firearm was recovered at the scene and the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

No law enforcement officers fired their weapons in the incident, VSP said.