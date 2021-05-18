'It all worked out pretty well': UL men's lacrosse coach Steve Koudelka has spent 25 years getting best out of players

Steve Koudelka wants his men’s lacrosse players at the University of Lynchburg to be of the right mindset the moment they step onto campus as freshmen. It might be natural for those student-athletes, the coach explained, to want to test the water of their new environment, or to see what one of the nation’s preeminent Division III programs can do to advance their careers.
But, waiting at the edge of the pool, only dipping a toe in, could mean missing out on the joy that comes with jumping in.
“It’s like if you go to a friend’s house and you have an hour to swim. … If you only jump in the last 15 minutes, you only got to swim 15 minutes. You’ll realize, ‘I wish I got to swim for an hour,” Koudelka said recently, as he played out the analogy in describing his program.
“Swimming in a pool’s a lot of fun. We all have fun swimming in the pool, so jump in.”
In 2½ decades at the Lakeside Drive school, the coach has seen hundreds of players fully immerse themselves in the culture he’s built, a process that started back when Koudelka made a similar leap.
The coach wasn’t much older than the players he now coaches when he jumped into the head coaching world. Then 25 years old, Koudelka chose to move from his post as an assistant coach at his alma mater in Pennsylvania, Gettysburg College, to Lynchburg, the only guarantee a part-time contract with a salary of $10,000 per year, to become head coach of the Hornets.
Koudelka was being considered for one other job, as an assistant coach at another college, at the time. But after receiving the offer for the Hornets job, Koudelka believed a move to Virginia was the appropriate next step on his career path.
“I kept on waking up over that weekend saying this felt right,” he said, “and I’ve always followed my gut.”
He was installed as head coach ahead of the 1997 season, a title he’s held now for 25 years. Koudelka, who surpassed 300 wins this season, also is the assistant athletic director at University of Lynchburg.
Now, at the end of his 25th season, Koudelka once again has his Hornets among the best men’s lacrosse teams in the nation. They’re ranked fourth in the country and are one of the final eight teams whose seasons remain alive in the NCAA Tournament.
The Hornets are one of the Elite Eight, making it to the tournament’s quarterfinals for the fifth time under Koudelka. They’ve made the tournament 14 times and own eight conference championships.
When Koudelka arrived to Lynchburg, however, the Hornets definitely would not be described as elite.
Lynchburg College, as it was known then, went 7-8 and 6-9 in his first two seasons at the helm. Koudelka and the Hornets were at a crossroads then, he said. So ahead of the next campaign in 1999, the coach had become resigned to the idea that his job may hang in the balance with another off year.
“If this stinks again, [then-athletic director Jack Toms has] every right to get rid of me,” he said.
But then the turnaround came. Koudelka and the Hornets made the NCAA Tournament that year, a result of players committing to competing, being held accountable, leading, being tough and finding passion for the game.
“When the players and the student-athletes, when they have standards, now you’re working from within. It’s not just coach talk all the time. It’s player to player. It’s peer to peer. That’s what happened,” Koudelka said. “When they did it and they saw the results, those attitudes and those convictions became pretty addictive to them.”
The standards within that ’99 team are the same pillars on which Koudelka’s program stands now.
Assistant coaches and players with this year’s squad say Koudelka demands the best, a quality that has helped set Lynchburg apart from other men’s lacrosse programs.
“[It’s] a mentality, a culture of how to do things the right way,” said assistant coach Evan Lombardo, who also played for Koudelka for four years. “If you’re an attackman and you drop the ball, you work your butt off to get it back. Or there’s a close play on the end line, you dive for the ball. Simple things to us, in our program, but you go other places and they’re not even talked about.”
During games, players hear Koudelka demanding toughness, even when the scoreboard shows the Hornets are up big. At practice, the coach — a two-time All-American goalie at Gettysburg (where he’s now a member of the hall of fame), who went on to play for a Major League Lacrosse team and was one of just 12 goalies to receive an invite to try out for the 1998 U.S. World Team — gets in on drills and asks for similar effort.
“He’s not afraid to give it to you straight,” said current player Trammel Robinson. “The day that he stops yelling at us is the day that we’ll be worried.”
Koudelka also applies high expectations for his players off the field. In the classroom, players and assistant coaches say, Koudelka expects dedication.
He asks his players to support other student-athletes, as well. Lacrosse players regularly show up in droves, lining the sideline or bleachers while other UL teams compete.
Outside the confines of the University of Lynchburg, Koudelka and his program aim to be part of the community, regularly completing service projects.
“I think that’s what communities do,” Koudelka said. “That’s what defines community, in my mind.”
Koudelka’s desire to support others, assistant coaches say, is part of what draws players to the program.
When Koudelka walks around campus, and often when he’s outside of the university, “he knows everyone by name, and everyone knows him by name,” assistant coach Colin McGuire said. McGuire remembers seeing his boss display those qualities years ago, when McGuire was in the process of choosing a college. He and his fellow coaches, along with Lynchburg players, say they see that same care today.
“A lot of people say they’ll do anything for someone … to just go be with someone that’s in need, he would do that for any guy on our team, anybody on this campus,” said Lombardo, who added he remembers at least five instances in the last six years when Koudelka has spent long nights sitting next to players in the hospital.
Koudelka, assistant coach CJ Santora added, acted as “a father away from our parents” when Santora played at UL.
Santora, who recently got engaged, said he looks at Koudelka as a mentor now, someone who aims to teach “what’s going to make you a great fiancé, a great dad in the future.” Koudelka is a model, Santora added, saying he’s seen Koudelka sprint to his car to quickly drive to see his children, Holly, Billy and Mary, play in one of their games.
Koudelka said being with them and with his wife Amy, whom he calls his best friend, are “my favorite places to be.”
The coach described moments he spent holding hands with Amy as they walked a mile down the street and the time he spent with Billy searching stores for the jersey of basketball great Julius Erving some of his cherished memories from spring 2015.
Also going on during that trip to Philadelphia were preparations for the national championship game, a height that hadn’t ever been reached in Lynchburg men’s lacrosse history. It was a feat Koudelka had worked for much of his life, but he kept all the excitement then, as now, in perspective.
For all the accolades he’s racked up as the leader of the well-respected Hornets program, Koudelka attributes success to the players who have committed to being the best version of themselves. Players who, like Koudelka, jumped in faith into the “pool” at the Lakeside Drive institution.
Twenty-five years later — with the Hornets one game away from the final four, in their ninth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament — Koudelka said contritely, “It all worked out pretty well.”