'It all worked out pretty well': UL men's lacrosse coach Steve Koudelka has spent 25 years getting best out of players

When Koudelka walks around campus, and often when he’s outside of the university, “he knows everyone by name, and everyone knows him by name,” assistant coach Colin McGuire said. McGuire remembers seeing his boss display those qualities years ago, when McGuire was in the process of choosing a college. He and his fellow coaches, along with Lynchburg players, say they see that same care today.

“A lot of people say they’ll do anything for someone … to just go be with someone that’s in need, he would do that for any guy on our team, anybody on this campus,” said Lombardo, who added he remembers at least five instances in the last six years when Koudelka has spent long nights sitting next to players in the hospital.

Koudelka, assistant coach CJ Santora added, acted as “a father away from our parents” when Santora played at UL.

Santora, who recently got engaged, said he looks at Koudelka as a mentor now, someone who aims to teach “what’s going to make you a great fiancé, a great dad in the future.” Koudelka is a model, Santora added, saying he’s seen Koudelka sprint to his car to quickly drive to see his children, Holly, Billy and Mary, play in one of their games.

Koudelka said being with them and with his wife Amy, whom he calls his best friend, are “my favorite places to be.”