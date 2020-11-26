'It’s more than just food': Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals in Lynchburg

Volunteers across the city of Lynchburg were working hard to ensure everyone got their helping of turkey and stuffing this Thanksgiving Day. But with concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, meal distributions didn’t look the same as they have in previous years.
Dorothy Smith and her ministry, Y.E.S. Ministries, has held an annual Thanksgiving feast to feed the hungry in Lynchburg, an effort now in its 21st year.
The event typically features a sit-down meal and church service. This year, Smith, along with partners from The Agape Center in Lynchburg, Blue Ridge Church and other organizations in the community, prepared 500 to-go boxes of food that were available for pickup Thursday afternoon at the corner of Park Avenue and Floyd Street.
“We had to change things up a bit because of the virus,” Smith said. “But we knew we had to find a way to be out here this year.”
While the event didn’t include the typical gathering, socializing and fellowship as it has in the past, volunteers still spent time praying with some of the community members who stopped by for a plate.
“It’s more than just food,” Smith said. “We’re feeding them both physically and spiritually. That’s what it’s about.”
Plates included turkey, stuffing, ham, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, green beans, carrots, rolls and dessert.
Cindy Johnston, mentoring director at Agape and a member of Blue Ridge Church, said volunteers with Agape and members of churches across the city donated food and supplies to make this event possible.
“It’s just incredible seeing how much the community can come together even during this time of such divisiveness,” Johnston said. “And we want to make sure we’re the church that is going outside the building to reach people.”
Ashby McCray said she wants to make volunteering part of her family’s Thanksgiving tradition. McCray brought her 5-year-old son, Maddox Massie, to help pack and distribute food with Y.E.S. Ministries and Agape on Thursday.
“I just want him to learn to be kind to everyone, no matter what they have or don’t have,” she said.
With Maddox’s birthday and Christmas quickly approaching, McCray said she encouraged him to go through some of the toys he no longer uses. Maddox decided to donate those toys to children and families at Thursday’s meal distribution.
Darrell Wargo, Lynchburg resident and volunteer with Agape, filled the back of his car with blankets, coats, sweatshirts, shoes and other items to give away to those in need Thursday.
“It’s Thanksgiving,” he said. “And it’s been a hard year — people have lost their jobs, people are really struggling. I don’t want to be at home; I want to be here helping those who need it most.”
Meanwhile, at the Lynchburg Elks Lodge on Old Mill Road, Tammy Hart and her family continued their family tradition of preparing and serving a Thanksgiving feast for veterans.
This year marked the fifth year Hart and her four children and six grandchildren have prepared and served a hot Thanksgiving meal to veterans and their families at the Elks Lodge.
“If my family wants to see me on Thanksgiving, they have to come here,” Hart said. “This is where I’ll be.”
In the past, Hart said, she has served around 70 veterans a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. This year, she expected fewer people would come because of the pandemic, so she prepared for about 50 people. Veterans were able to take their turkey, gravy, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, corn casserole, rolls and more to go or to sit at socially distanced tables and fellowship with other members of the community.
Tammy Hart’s granddaughter, 11-year-old Aleah Hart, has been helping her grandmother with this meal every year since she was six.
“I like feeding the veterans,” Aleah said. “They did so much for us, so it’s a nice way for us to show how thankful we are.”
Tammy Hart said she and her family do most of the cooking, but most of the desserts are donated by members of the Elks Lodge.
“I hate to bake,” she laughed. “So it helps.”
Navy veteran and Lynchburg resident Tom Spiller, 81, said he did 20 years of active service and another 34 as a contractor for the military. Spiller said he’s been a member of the Elks Lodge for nine years and has had his Thanksgiving meal there since Tammy Hart first started serving it.
“I’ve spent many Thanksgivings away, so it’s just nice to be with everybody today,” Spiller said.
