'It takes an army': Meals on Wheels looking to add more routes, volunteers to distribution network

For those with an appetite for helping their community, Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg is an organization constantly on the go in serving area residents’ nutritional needs.
The nonprofit, which started in 1974, has dozens of volunteers who deliver fresh meals throughout Lynchburg and portions of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell counties. In 2019, the organization reached a milestone of 2.5 million meals in its 45th year and currently is around the 2.7 million mark, said Becky Tweedy, communications director.
During the year, more than 1,000 people help get the meals to those in need, especially those who can’t get out of their homes.
“It takes an army to get it all done,” Tweedy said.
And more troops are needed.
While the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in volunteering, many of those who have given of their time in the past year are heading back to their jobs and the need still is great, according to Meals on Wheels leaders. In addition to volunteers, the nonprofit needs drivers and substitutes willing to drive to keep its meals distribution network running smoothly.
In 2020 Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg delivered 118,188 meals, according to Tweedy and Kris Shabestar, executive director. The organization grew 31% last year in the number of active participants and 61% in the past two years, they said.
“We were already on a growth trajectory. COVID-19 hit and it exploded. We don’t see that changing,” Tweedy said. “We serve the homebound and there a lot of people who are homebound. I think a lot of things COVID did was shine a spotlight on those needs.”
The hot, freshly cooked meals are delivered daily with volunteers gathering at several pickup stations to deliver to recipients on 35 routes. The delivery service area includes all of the Hill City and communities along the U.S. 460, U.S. 29 and U.S. 501 corridors and many adjoining state roads in Forest, New London, Yellow Branch, Rustburg, Madison Heights and Monroe, among other areas.
The meals are delivered to all ages, all incomes, mid-day Monday through Friday, and more than 80% of recipients receive them at no charge while more than 8% pay full price for the service, according to the organization’s website. A small percentage are charged on a sliding scale based on ability to pay, and community donations make up the entirety of the outreach’s funding.
The youngest recipient is 23 and the oldest is 102, said Shabester.
“With the growth we’ve had, we had to create new routes,” Shabester said. “We created nine last year. We desperately need to start a new route in Madison Heights. We currently have four routes there. There is a lot of need. The goal is to make sure all routes can be delivered in 90 minutes.”
Tweedy said the organization tries to make requirements for volunteering as seamless as possible.
“This community has been amazing,” Tweedy said. “ It is amazing how volunteers stepped up and continue to support us so beautifully.”
Volunteers are suggested to travel in teams of two, she added.
Shabester said she tells volunteers to get ready to meet some of the most interesting, unique and amazing people in town when dropping off meals. An incredibly important function of the nonprofit is alleviating isolation and loneliness, Shabester said.
Some who answer the door may only get that single human interaction in their day, she said. The delivery service also is an important safety check on many who need visitors.
“When people are eating well, when they’re nourished, they can stay home longer. They make better decisions,” she said of recipients taking proper care of themselves. “They recover faster from illness. It’s a vital part of what we do. Our volunteers are checking to make sure they are safe … it’s a touchstone with another human being so you know you’re part of the community.”
Tweedy said after more than a year of staying at home and abiding by restrictions during the pandemic, many people can relate to isolation aspect many recipients are feeling. More people volunteered as a result of wanting to make a positive impact during the trying times and the nonprofit’s leadership hopes to keep that momentum going with those stepping up to help.
“They love making those connections,” Tweedy said of the relationships formed. “They loved seeing the impact they had on the people they are serving. We feel very passionate about what we do, the service that we provide.”