'It takes an army': Meals on Wheels looking to add more routes, volunteers to distribution network

Tweedy said the organization tries to make requirements for volunteering as seamless as possible.

“This community has been amazing,” Tweedy said. “ It is amazing how volunteers stepped up and continue to support us so beautifully.”

Volunteers are suggested to travel in teams of two, she added.

Shabester said she tells volunteers to get ready to meet some of the most interesting, unique and amazing people in town when dropping off meals. An incredibly important function of the nonprofit is alleviating isolation and loneliness, Shabester said.

Some who answer the door may only get that single human interaction in their day, she said. The delivery service also is an important safety check on many who need visitors.

“When people are eating well, when they’re nourished, they can stay home longer. They make better decisions,” she said of recipients taking proper care of themselves. “They recover faster from illness. It’s a vital part of what we do. Our volunteers are checking to make sure they are safe … it’s a touchstone with another human being so you know you’re part of the community.”