"I've come back home": Former executive director of Avoca museum joins team at Old City Cemetery

His ancestors’ gravestones are a short walk from his new office door.
It was raining on Wednesday morning, with the slight chill of impending fall, what Michael Hudson agreed was the ideal ambience for a cemetery stroll. In a suit jacket and sans umbrella, Hudson didn’t seem to mind the drizzle as he knelt in the cropped grass in front of his great-great-grandmother’s grave.
Buried in Old City Cemetery, the historic 27-acre public garden located just off 5th Street in Lynchburg, Callie Cash Gilliam died in 1932. Just a few headstones over is her father-in-law, another of Hudson’s ancestors, Cornelius Gilliam.
Hudson, 43, is the new marketing manager and historian at Old City Cemetery. He will be portraying Cornelius Gilliam in the cemetery’s upcoming candlelight tours, a living history program that tells the story of people who lived or died in Lynchburg, or are buried at the cemetery.
He was the executive director of the Avoca Museum in Altavista for eight years, since 2013, and began at Old City Cemetery on Sept. 7.
Born and raised in Lynchburg, Hudson said he’s always felt a kind of connection to Old City Cemetery, and this new role feels “like I’ve come back home.”
“There is a bit of a soul tie that drew me to this place,” he said, referencing his family roots in the cemetery. He has volunteered there, on and off, since college, assembling research on his ancestors and trying to piece together a rich, often tragic, family history.
Callie’s grave is discolored with age and moss, but Hudson can point to the inscription that once clearly read, “She was the light of our home.” Beside her headstone, in a circle of freshly turned mulch, is a rose bush supported by chicken wire. He believes it is a Katharina Zeimet rose, first cultivated in Germany in 1901, during Callie’s lifetime.
As historian, he will help assemble research that is vital for the cemetery’s programming, and as marketing director helps to promote the cemetery and organize events. Old City Cemetery, both a museum and arboretum, also is a special events venue, and it often hosts weddings and puts on historical tours.
A meandering greenspace tucked into the heart of Lynchburg, the cemetery is an active burial ground. Established in 1806, it is the oldest municipal cemetery in Virginia still in use today.
“We celebrate Lynchburg-area history, and not just the history that was made by wealthy, white folks, but from people from all different walks of life,” Hudson said. “From different genders, different races, different socioeconomic levels, they’re all here. There is some kind of representation of all kinds of walks of life here.”
Denise Adams McDonald, the cemetery’s executive director, called it a “microcosm of American history.” She said she is excited to bring Hudson on, due to his talent and his experience engaging people in local history. Hudson has prior experience with living history programs, and his ancestral connection to the cemetery was an added bonus.
On Oct. 7, the cemetery will kick off its 14th year of candlelight tours. In a meandering walk through the grounds, visitors will stop by different graves and hear stories from historical interpreters.
Each year tells the story of a different cast of characters, and among the stories this year, said McDonald, are a “gentlelady” who lived at Point of Honor, an African American gravestone carver, a beloved city physician and the second Black principal of the old Dunbar High School, which closed in 1970.
While Hudson is helping to organize and promote the tours, the cemetery also has a brand new artistic director in Loretta Wittman, an associate professor of theatre at the University of Lynchburg.
The tours are Hudson’s first big event — “trial by fire,” he said, laughing — and portraying his ancestor Cornelius Gilliam, he will help to welcome and introduce the tours. His period dress, a long brown coat and a straw hat, hung in the corner of his office. He said the program is an opportunity to speak for people who no longer have a voice, a “tremendous and awesome responsibility.”
“It puts a human face on history, and you come away from it realizing that history is something that real people experienced,” Hudson said. “Of course we know that intellectually, but a lot of times we don’t realize that.”
Cornelius Gilliam enlisted in the Civil War as a private in Blount’s Battery out of Lynchburg. He served as a “teamster,” and drove conveyances, artillery limbers, and artillery pieces, caring for the mules and horses.
A Confederate soldier, he was captured on April 3, 1865, six days before Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House. This “country boy from Amherst,” as Hudson called him, saw New York City for the first time as a prisoner of war at Hart’s Island prison camp.
Some of Gilliam’s history Hudson learned through service records, which can be found at the cemetery. He said that’s one of the most rewarding things about history — carrying out an investigation, of satisfying a question no one else has known the answer to for centuries.
Though he will miss Avoca, Hudson said he started there with a goal to “improve the museum in every aspect that I could possibly find,” and he feels he achieved that. From modernizing and expanding exhibits to launching a capital campaign to build restrooms, he is proud of his work there and excited for the new challenges ahead.
Linnie Dudley, a longtime Old City Cemetery volunteer experienced at repairing graves and doing other odd jobs around the grounds, was there Wednesday morning. He and a team of about eight other volunteers unofficially call themselves the “Wednesday morning breakfast club” and meet there almost every week — doing anything from cleaning gravestones, arranging chairs for events, moving rose bushes and caring for the graves.
Now Hudson joins them, and said on Wednesday morning volunteers were repairing the grave of an Alabama quartermaster who died at the tail end of the Civil War. A “beautiful, large, thin stone,” but top heavy, it cracked, and using epoxy and well-practiced methods, volunteers like Dudley could fit it back together.
“It’s a tonic for me,” Dudley said of his time at the cemetery. They’re always looking for more volunteers, and he said it’s a close-knit group of colleagues and friends. Though Hudson has only joined them a few times so far, Dudley said he’s “catching on real fast.”
But what Dudley noticed first is that on their first day with him, as volunteers trickled in, Hudson already had taken the time to learn all of their names.