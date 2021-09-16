James River Adventures celebrates James River Week with batteau trips, river cleaning and fundraising

Any given week on the James River you will find people wading through the water, riding a boat or even fishing in the river.
But this week, the James River Association celebrated James River Week, a celebration of the river that flows 348 miles from the Appalachian Mountains to the Chesapeake Bay.
From hosting fundraisers with local restaurants such as The Water Dog, to selling renderings of the James, to historic batteau rides by downtown Lynchburg, the organization hoped to raise money and awareness about the need to take care of the river.
“Our group is out for the health of the river,” said Rob Campbell, who works for James River Adventures and was the captain of the batteau rides in Lynchburg.
“We are the eyes and ears for the James, and we just want to protect it while we can.”
Campbell led individuals on batteau trips all week, telling the stories of early movers carrying cargo back and forth from Richmond as early as the 1700s.
“Most of what was carried down river towards Richmond would be tobacco, but the things coming up river would be furniture or jewelry,” Campbell said.
Campbell said batteau rides on the James from Lynchburg to Richmond typically would take eight days and seven nights to complete.
Nowadays, the batteaux are used to give people historic tours of the river, or just for people who want to get out on the water in an old-fashioned style.
And despite James River Week coming to an end Saturday, James River Adventures is planning to keep the trip as one of its offerings on the weekends throughout the month of September.
“The James River history is epic, and the batteau is a part of that history,” said Bill Russell, who took part in one of the batteau rides Thursday.
“We had never done this before, but we thought what a great, great thing to do,” said Russell’s wife, Lori.
While batteau rides gave people the opportunity to get out on the James River itself, other events throughout the week gave people the opportunity to support the river without dipping their toes in the water.
The Water Dog agreed to give 10% of proceeds from sales of select oyster dishes between Sept. 11 and 18 to the James River Association.
The association also held a region-wide James River cleanup Sept. 11, removing waste and debris from the body of water to help it flow more naturally and cleanly.
According to a news release from the association, this was the 22nd year of the regional clean-up efforts. The event spanned more than 75 miles at 13 different sites.
“People asked what we put in to clean up the river in recent years,” Campbell said. “But it wasn’t really what we put in, it was what we stopped putting in to pollute it that helped clean it over time.”
For residents of Lynchburg, the James River is important to the community, and keeping it clean is just one of the many things the James River Association, as well as James River Adventures, strive to do every day.
The Russells said they enjoyed the batteau ride and love the history involved with it.
“We call Lynchburg home ...” Bill Russell said, “so being on the James is just being a part of Lynchburg.”