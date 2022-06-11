James River Batteau Festival set for larger launch this year after COVID setbacks

Organizers of the 37th Annual James River Batteau Festival are preparing for hundreds of people to come to downtown Lynchburg to celebrate the launch of canoes, kayaks — and, of course, batteaux — on Father’s Day weekend this year.

Festival chair Andrew Shaw said the event is back in full swing after a doozy 2020 with COVID and high water levels.

“2020 was an interesting year,” he said. “Not only was it the COVID year, so we didn't have any vendors, but it also flooded really high. So we didn't have very many canoers and kayakers with the river so high due to a storm. So that was an odd year for sure."

Just as many events are finally back to routine in 2022, so is the beloved batteau festival.

The James River Batteau Festival originally launched in 1985 when knowledge of its history was increasingly revealed over the years.

“And that knowledge was kind of revived,” Shaw said. “The boats were reverse engineered and over the course of 37 years, people have been building them, learning more about them and tweaking them as we go down the river.”

The James River batteau was a revolutionary transportation improvement in the late 1700s and the first James River batteau was created by brother, from Amherst County, Anthony and Benjamin Rucker in 1771.

During the period of 1820 to 1840, at least 500 batteaux and 1,500 batteaumen operated on the James River between Lynchburg and Richmond. Boatmen were nearly all slaves or free African Americans. The use of the batteau sharply declined after 1840 when the James and Kanawha River Canal reached Lynchburg.

Shaw said the festival is meant to be fun but also to honor history.

“We're trying to shine a light on the past in that way and what these really awesome boats did for the development of the commonwealth,” he said. “It's also tremendous fun, it's great recreation and it's really difficult.”

When the water level is just right, boats flow down the river perfectly, allowing for a much better time but during low water level years, boats are dragging over rocks, creating leaks that have to be fixed by crew members.

“It really gives you an appreciation for the struggle that it was to develop this country,” Shaw said.

The launch will take place at 11 a.m. June 18 at Percival’s Island in Lynchburg. Crews will float to Richmond over the course of a week.

“On the opening day, there'll be several hundred people on the river but by the time we get down to the end of the week, it's probably a little less than 100,” Shaw said. “So because people can kind of come on and off as they choose, there's degrees of engagement. There’s the hardcore people that ride all week, every year and then there's people that do canoes and kayaks and all that.”

Three Roads Brewery at 1300 Court St. in downtown Lynchburg has offered to host a fundraiser for the James River Batteau Festival on Friday, June 17, as a kick-off to the launch. The brewery opens at 12 p.m. and the Batteau Block Party, with merchandise sales and live music is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Three percent of draft sales that day will be donated to the James River Batteau Festival.

In addition, the JRBF will be the charitable benefactor for Three Roads throughout the month of June. That means when a customer pays their tab, they have an option to donate to JRBF.

A limited edition release of the brewery's River Rat Lager will be available for sale by the case, with $5 per case donated to JRBF. It also is Fill'er Up Fridays with discounts of $6 off per case for crews who want to purchase river libations.

Shaw encourages people to come out to experience it for themselves, even if it’s just for the launch at Percival’s Island.

“But the real festival is on the river and it’s just a really special thing to see,” he said. “All these massive boats with their crews floating down the river, cooking on the river, navigating through rapids, it’s a special thing and there’s no other event that I know of like it. I encourage people to spend some time with us, get a canoe or a kayak and jump on the river and experience what the festival has to offer.”

