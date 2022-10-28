Jazz event coming to downtown Lynchburg

Lynchburg business partners Tony Camm and Michelle Johnson Lane had a stint hosting live music sessions in a café setting on Commerce Street in 2008 before that shut down and the space changed ownership multiple times.

Now, with the venue back in their hands, Camm and Johnson are bringing 720 Commerce Street back as a jazz lounge.

Jazz @ 720 kicks off Friday, Nov. 4 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5, at 720 Commerce Street in Lynchburg. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at — true to the event’s name — 7:20.

Camm said he hopes these jazz weekends will become a regular, weekly event. Provided the launch goes well in November, he has musicians lined up to keep it going should the venture prove successful and sustainable.

Attendees will get to kick back and enjoy an evening of live jazz music performed by local artists in a setting inspired by iconic venues such as Smalls Jazz Club in New York, according to Camm, the event organizer, musician, and venue co-operator.

With admission at $10 per ticket, the audience is capped at 70 to create a comfortable atmosphere, Camm said. Table seating complete with candles, and sleek couches toward the back will be set up to accommodate the opening weekend crowd.

Camm, Johnson, and the artists lined up for opening weekend are “jazzed” about the launch of what they hope will become a weekly occurrence — and one of the first jazz-dedicated venues in the city of Lynchburg in years.

“It’s a great American art form,” Camm said of the jazz genre.

A light menu will be available courtesy of neighboring Mission House Coffee, Camm said, which is partnering with 720 Commerce for the event. A QR code will be available for guests to scan and place orders to be delivered during the three-hour jazz session.

Although Lynchburg boasts a vibrant arts and entertainment scene, Camm said he noticed there were not many consistent, jazz-specific events in the area. With Jazz @ 720, he aims to change that.

The event will help support local musicians, in addition to providing entertainment and a jazz experience for guests, Camm said, perhaps offering an introduction to the genre for those less familiar with it.

A musical artist himself and founder of a 22-person band, Camm understands how meaningful it is to support artists, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted live entertainment and delivered a tremendous blow to many artists’ livelihoods.

“I know that they’re always looking for places to play,” Camm said. “We give them [local musicians] a place where they can come to play once or multiple times a month. It fosters music; it puts money in their pockets; it keeps the whole art form alive; introduces people that might not even know they like jazz. They come to it and say, ‘Oh, wow! What have I been missing?’ Because they’ve never seen it up close and personal.”

Josh Barling, a trumpet player and leader of local six-person band Flat Five Jazz, brainstormed with Camm on creating the feel of the venue, and Flat Five Jazz is one of the artists set to perform for the opening night.

“Having a dedicated night like this is really, really amazing, all these years later. It’s going to be just phenomenal to be able to bring this to Lynchburg,” Barling said.

Flat Five Jazz, which came together in about 2016, has a guest vocalist joining for a couple songs. In addition to a few traditional favorites, Barling said, the band has some new music in the mix, including pieces he wrote and by Flat Five Jazz’s guitar player.

“Jazz in general is kind of lacking in the Lynchburg area, unfortunately. Oddly enough, there are a lot of really fabulous players all over the city, but most of the time when any of them are playing anywhere, it’s not in Lynchburg. It’s Roanoke, Charlottesville, Richmond, places like that,” he said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, coming back for live music is deeply impactful for Barling and the band, which formerly had fairly regular gigs, including a residency period at the Lynchburg Grand Hotel, private bookings, shows at Fifth and Federal Station, and multiple events with the Academy Center of the Arts. Although the musicians did some livestream music during the height of the pandemic, it was a challenging couple of years.

Lew Taylor, a Lynchburg native and lifelong musician with a vibrant, varied career, is slated to perform at Saturday night’s session with his bandmates Larry Scott, Bob Bowen and Charlie DiPuma.

“Jazz is very spontaneous and of the moment,” Taylor said.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Taylor said, a couple places in Lynchburg hosted weekly jazz sessions, and he often played for them. However, such a thing has been lacking since those days. Jazz @ 720 is a highly anticipated endeavor for Taylor, something he said he has been trying to do for a “long, long time.”

“Hopefully things will be a little bit different now,” Taylor said. “I think we have people from other areas who may have had more experience with jazz when they were younger, or when they were living in those other areas, and they might be looking for a place to get away from all the ‘non-jazz,’ and come and check out a jazz setting. I have real high hopes for 720.”