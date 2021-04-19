Jefferson Park to see major renovations in coming years, Parks and Rec seeks public comment

The project has $500,000 in dedicated funding through the city's Community Development Block Grant program, which Smith said will be enough to take the department through many of the short-term capital improvements planned for the next five years.

On a larger scale, looking through the next 10 and 20 years, the plan envisions a new multi-use gymnasium, playground improvements, outdoor fitness equipment, trails, playing fields, a splash pad on the neighborhood patio and a permanent memorial or marking of the Jefferson Park swimming pool site.

Centrally located in Lynchburg's Midtown, bounded by Memorial Avenue and Langhorne Road, Dearington is a historically Black neighborhood, and Jefferson Park was once home to the only pool for African Americans in Lynchburg. The pool was closed in 1961 along with the pools in Miller Park and Riverside Park, a decision made by the city rather than to integrate.

The site of the Jefferson Park pool was used as a dump until 1966 by the city, and the landfill officially was abandoned in 1976 when Lynchburg opened up a community center there. The space that used to be a landfill still is largely unused, a sprawling grassy field at the west end of the park.