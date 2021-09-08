Job fair to be held Thursday in Campbell County

As unemployment claims have risen over the past month, the number of available job openings across all sectors has remained steady, according to a news release from Virginia Career Works.
To assist businesses and job seekers, Virginia Career Works and the Campbell County Office of Economic Development are hosting the Timberlake/Campbell County Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Timbrook Library.
Admission to the job fair is free, but job seekers are asked to register for the event at www.vcwcentralregion.com/job-fair-registration/.
Participating employers include Banker Steel, C&C Piping and Fabrication, Campbell County Human Resources, Concentrix, Foster Fuels, Georgia-Pacific and Rage Plastics. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of their resume to share with employers.
After dropping steadily during the spring and summer, the number of people filing claims for unemployment insurance in the greater Lynchburg area climbed to 1,746 during the week of Aug. 28, according to the news release.
The most recent figure, released last week by the Virginia Employment Commission, was the highest weekly unemployment number recorded since the week of March 6 in the Lynchburg workforce development area, which includes the city of Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell.
This increase comes after the number of weekly unemployment claims in the Lynchburg region dropped to a low of 879 during the week of July 31, according to the release.