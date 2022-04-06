John C. Maxwell to deliver keynote address at LU Commencement

John C. Maxwell — an author, speaker and pastor widely regarded as an expert in leadership and management — will deliver the keynote speech at Liberty University's Commencement in May.
More than 23,000 degrees will be conferred, and more than 60,000 graduates, family members, friends and other guests are anticipated to participate in this year's Commencement, which also comes as the school celebrates its 50th anniversary, LU
said in a news release.
Individual degree presentation ceremonies will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 5-7. Maxwell will speak at the main Commencement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 in Williams Stadium.
“I can think of no leader more appropriate to address our graduates during our 50th Anniversary year than Dr. Maxwell,” LU President Jerry Prevo said in the release. “Just as he has advised the world’s top leaders, our graduates will have the privilege of receiving his advice as they prepare to make a Kingdom impact in their chosen fields.”
Maxwell is the founder of Maxwell Leadership, a leadership development organization that has trained tens of millions of leaders in every nation, LU said. He has sold more than 34 million books in 50 languages. In 2014, Inc. magazine named him the No. 1 leadership and management expert in the world.
“I always look forward to my visits to Liberty Mountain, and this one will be very special to me,” Maxwell said in the news release. “I will enjoy celebrating these remarkable graduates and helping Liberty to send them forth to change the world for Christ."
From the archives: Liberty University Commencement speakers
1990 - George H.W. Bush
May 12, 1990 - The Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr. with then-President George H.W. Bush at Liberty University commencement.
John McCormick
2008 - LU Commencement
Liberty Graduate Daniel Aaron Smith, of Gretna, gives his mom, Beverly, a big hug after commencement ceremony at Liberty University on Saturday, May 11, 2008.
2010 - Glenn Beck
Fox News commentator Glenn Beck speaks at Liberty University's commencement May 15, 2010.
2011 - LU Commencement
Liberty University graduates worship to the song, 'Lord, You're Holy,' during commencement on Saturday at Williams Stadium.
2011 - Randall Wallace
Randall Wallace -- the screenwriter of 'Braveheart' and 'Pearl Harbor' -- gives the commencement address at Liberty University on Saturday, May 14, 2011.
2012 - LU Commencement
Members of the 2012 graduating class of Liberty University listen as Gov. Mitt Romney delivers the commencement speech on Saturday at Williams Stadium.
Sam O'Keefe/The News&Advance
2012 - LU Commencement
Liberty University graduates walk past friends and family as the procession marks the beginning of commencement at Williams Stadium on Saturday May 12, 2012. More than 6,000 graduates were in attendance to participate in the ceremony with 2,200 residential students and 3,800 online.
Sam O'Keefe/The News&Advance
2013 - LU Commencement
Marilyn Smith (center) raises her arm and sings along with other graduating Liberty University students during the commencement ceremony at Williams Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2013.
Parker Michels-Boyce
2013 - Shannon Bream
Liberty University graduate Shannon Bream, a Fox News reporter, gives the commencement address Saturday, May 11, 2013.
Parker Michels-Boyce
2014 - Bobby Jindal
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal delivers the keynote speech at the Liberty University commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Va., May 10, 2014.
Parker Michels-Boyce
2014 - Bobby Jindal
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal delivers the keynote speech at the Liberty University commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Va., May 10, 2014.
Parker Michels-Boyce
2014 - LU Commencement
Liberty University alumni twins David and Jason Benham are recognized as special guests at the commencement ceremony in Lynchburg, Va., May 10, 2014.
Parker Michels-Boyce
2015 - Jeb Bush
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush speaks at Liberty's 42nd commencement ceremony in Lynchburg on Saturday, May 9, 20165
Autumn Parry
2015 - LU Commencement
Banner-bearer Travis Henderson holds the flag that represents the School of Nursing during the processional at Liberty's 42nd commencement ceremony in Lynchburg on Saturday, May 9, 2015.
Autumn Parry
2015 - LU Commencement
Dee Shearin, who received her bachelor's degree in religion, sings along to "When I think About the Lord," during the 42nd commencement ceremony at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Saturday, May 9, 2015.
Autumn Parry
2016 - LU Commencement
A graduate takes a selfie before ceremonies begin at Liberty University's graduation on Saturday, May 14, 2016 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
2016 - LU Commencement
Danielle Martin Snapchats as she makes her way into graduation at Liberty University on Saturday, May 14, 2016 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
2016 - LU Commencement
Scenes from Liberty University's 2016 graduation on Saturday, May 14, 2016 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
2016 - LU Commencement
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. delivers remarks during graduation on Saturday, May 14, 2016 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
2016 - Mel Gibson
Actor and director Mel Gibson delivers remarks at Liberty University's graduation Saturday, May 14, 2016, in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance file
2016 - Rashad Jennings
Liberty University alum Rashad Jennings delivers remarks during Liberty University's graduation in 2016.
News & Advance file
2016 - Willie Robertson
Willie Robertson, of "Duck Dynasty" fame, delivers remarks during Liberty University's graduation on Saturday, May 14, 2016 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advancer
2017 - LU Commencement
Liberty University graduates Madison Warren, left, and Dara Drum, right, take a selfie before Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg.
Jay Westcott
2017 - President Trump
President Donald Trump arrives at Freedom Aviation at Lynchburg Regional Airport for Liberty University’s Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jill Nance
2017 - President Trump
President Donald Trump walks to the podium after being introduced by Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
2017 - President Trump
President Donald Trump and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. listen to Liberty University's Praise Choir sing during commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
2017 - President Trump
President Donald J. Trump gestures while delivering remarks at Liberty University's commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Va.
Jay Westcott/The News & Advance
2018 - Jimmy Carter
Former president Jimmy Carter talks with Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. during the 45th commencement ceremony at Liberty on Saturday May 19, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
THE (LYNCHBURG) NEWS & ADVANCE
2018 - Jimmy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at the 45th Liberty University commencement at Williams Stadium on Saturday May 19, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas
2018 - LU Commencement
Liberty University graduates process into Williams Stadium for the 45th commencement ceremony on Saturday May 19, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas
2018 - LU Commencement
Liberty University graduates process into Williams Stadium for the 45th commencement ceremony on Saturday May 19, 2018, in Lynchburg, Va.
Lathan Goumas
