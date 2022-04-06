John C. Maxwell to deliver keynote address at LU Commencement

John C. Maxwell — an author, speaker and pastor widely regarded as an expert in leadership and management — will deliver the keynote speech at Liberty University's Commencement in May.

More than 23,000 degrees will be conferred, and more than 60,000 graduates, family members, friends and other guests are anticipated to participate in this year's Commencement, which also comes as the school celebrates its 50th anniversary, LU said in a news release.

Individual degree presentation ceremonies will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, May 5-7. Maxwell will speak at the main Commencement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 in Williams Stadium.

“I can think of no leader more appropriate to address our graduates during our 50th Anniversary year than Dr. Maxwell,” LU President Jerry Prevo said in the release. “Just as he has advised the world’s top leaders, our graduates will have the privilege of receiving his advice as they prepare to make a Kingdom impact in their chosen fields.”

Maxwell is the founder of Maxwell Leadership, a leadership development organization that has trained tens of millions of leaders in every nation, LU said. He has sold more than 34 million books in 50 languages. In 2014, Inc. magazine named him the No. 1 leadership and management expert in the world.

“I always look forward to my visits to Liberty Mountain, and this one will be very special to me,” Maxwell said in the news release. “I will enjoy celebrating these remarkable graduates and helping Liberty to send them forth to change the world for Christ."