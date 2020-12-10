John & Olivia's B&B puts guests into 'The Waltons' set

The comment she hears the most from those who tour the Hamner house is how difficult it is to fathom raising eight children in the small home. She noted it was even smaller when Hamner was growing up, as Rutherford expanded the kitchen onto what once was a screened in porch.

“When you see the little tiny area where again, eight kids, two parents and any grandparents sat and ate dinner and, you know, this house is just super small,” Carole said.

“Someone said to me the other day that Hollywood has made it look like they had this big giant mansion practically in the middle of the Depression, and I mean this is a beautiful house. I love this house. There’s just the parents room and upstairs there’s all the girls slept in one room all the boys slept in one room. Because Earl was six years older, he had gone off to college by the time the youngest son went upstairs to stay in the boys room. But yeah, I just have a super loving feeling about this house.”

Earl Hamner Sr. died in the kitchen in 1969. Hamner’s mother, Doris, died in 1990 and Earl Jr. died in 2016.

“I really think Earl looks down at us and sees all the laughter and happiness that’s happening here,” she said. “... You can just feel a heartwarming feeling in the house.”