Johnson Health announces mobile dental clinic to roll out next year

The Johnson Health Center is preparing to expand its dental care services with a mobile clinic that’s set to arrive in January and will help the center reach schoolchildren in Campbell County.

The nonprofit provider was awarded a $300,000 oral health grant last year from the Health Resources and Services Administration, according to COO Megan McCrickard. It’s a three-year grant, and she said Johnson had to dedicate its own money to help outfit the mobile dental unit.

Johnson Health CEO Gary Campbell said the vehicle should arrive in January 2021 and care providers will go through a period of training before it starts holding appointments outside the Rustburg Community Health Center, which provides primary care services to the area.

With the coronavirus pandemic an unknown factor in plans, Campbell said the goal is to eventually send the mobile unit to see children before classes start, like dental care providers already do for public school students in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst and Bedford.

“We wanted to take our dental practice primarily into communities where we don’t have practices right now,” he said. “…Our goal here is to make sure we have more access to these kids.”