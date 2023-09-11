A new Johnson Health Center facility is under construction in Amherst County currently and the hope is for it to transform the way health care is delivered in the region.

Mehgan McCrickard, chief operations officer at Johnson Health Center, said the new health facility aims to provide comprehensive, integrated care to the community.

Currently operating three separate facilities in Madison Heights, the health organization is faced with limited space and the inability to expand and offer new services.

“We were maxed out as far as our space goes and our ability to expand and offer more or new services in all three of those locations,” she said. “We are completely out of space, so we can’t add any more providers. So that was the leading cause, needing to have more space to be able to expand.”

The driving force behind the construction of the new facility is the need for additional space to expand its services. However, it’s not just about physical space. Johnson Health Center has been focusing on the integration of services and treating the whole patient rather than just individual aspects of health care.

Its current services in Madison Heights are spread across different locations, making collaboration challenging. The new facility, which will encompass primary care, immediate care and dental services under one roof, is designed to foster teamwork among health care teams and enable the comprehensive treatment of patients, McCrickard said.

“We’ve got that at one of our locations in Lynchburg and we’ve seen that work really well,” she said. “Providers are able to share patients back and forth. And if we find something, say in medical and we realize that’s really more of a dental problem, instead of having the patient sent out with the referral, they can just get to the other side of the building and get their needs taken care of.”

The new facility, set to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, will be located next to the current facility at 134 Elon Road and will cover about 22,000 square feet of space, providing ample room for expansion. It will include six more exam rooms than the combined total of the existing two medical spaces, enabling it to serve more patients and employ more health care providers.

In addition to expanded medical services, the facility will house an area designed specifically for behavioral health services. McCrickard said this space will play a pivotal role in addressing behavioral health and substance abuse programs within the community.

The dental services at the center will also see a significant expansion. While retaining its existing dental facility, it will add 10 treatment rooms, tripling its capacity. Additionally, the new building will introduce a dental residency program, where two dental residents will undergo training and provide care to patients.

“Having this building allows us to be hopefully a much bigger part of the community,” she said. “We’ve been a part of the Amherst County since 2011 but I think bringing all of our services together and expanding what we can do and providing more services to the community will hopefully allow us to be a bigger part of what the community’s doing and allow us to kind of grow those partnerships.”

Gary Campbell, CEO of Johnson Health Center, said the new facility will also house a pharmacy and wellness and fitness center. He said this is an effort to bridge the gap between preventative care and the management of chronic conditions, with a focus on long-term health outcomes over the next decade rather than just the next few months.

“How do we look longer term at improving health outcomes for people and so having everything under one roof is one aspect of it,” he said. “Having the wellness and fitness component will be a true benefit to help folks improve more than just how they view life. I think it ties into your mental health and your physical wellbeing.”

The new facility will provide expanded capabilities for group programs aimed at addressing various health issues. Campbell said there will be pre-diabetic groups, obesity groups for pediatric patients and the potential to offer cooking classes.

“Now we’d be able to show them what to buy, how to prepare their food and blend in the ability to move themselves in exercise,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot of patients and even our staff who have an aspiration to improve their health but never had the wherewithal to do that. Either they couldn’t afford to participate in an exercise program or they just couldn’t get there.”

In pre-diabetic and diabetic wellness groups, there was an 85% improvement in hemoglobin A1C levels, he said.

“I believe we’ll see the same improvement in people’s overall health if there’s a focus on the wellness side of things and that’s really been what has driven the motivation to have that incorporated into our facility,” he said.

Lauren Grimmett, associate director of development, said the health facility wants the community to be involved in the fundraising for the new center so it has launched a “Power of Health” capital campaign.

“It’s bringing access, quality, growth and support to the building of the Amherst County Community Health Center and we use the Power of Health as something that we can embody and bring to our community and that offers comprehensive integrated health care to the community,” she said.

She said the center accepts all forms of insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare, and extends its services to those without insurance, assisting them in finding the care they need.

Grimmett said the genesis of the project traces back to Johnson Health Center’s board of directors and their strategic plan. A health assessment conducted by Centra Health in partnership with community organizations identified the pressing need for accessible, high-quality and affordable health care in Amherst County. The board, which comprises 51% patients, recognized the need to expand and build the Amherst County Community Health Center to bridge this gap.

The new health center will be open to anyone in the Central Virginia region, allowing individuals to become patients of Johnson Health Center and access care at any of its facilities.

She said the center aims to raise $1 million through its capital campaign.

“It was important to our board and to our executive staff that we have community support for the building of this health center and so that’s why we’re doing our public capital campaign is to make people aware of Johnson Health Center, the services we offer to the community and to garner support for our mission to provide access to affordable quality health care,” she said.

The public phase of the campaign began in February with a promotional awareness campaign about Johnson Health Center, the capital campaign and the new building. Currently, $462,000 has been raised toward a $1 million goal. The entire project is costing $9.5 million.

Grimmett said the center has a wish list for the new facility, which includes X-ray facilities, a panoramic dental X-ray machine, exam room tables, scales and various clinic equipment. The goal is to be at 75% of the fundraising goal by the end of December to ensure the facility is well-equipped and ready to serve the community when it opens in early 2024.

“We have worked with our professional providers, architect and our executive team to make sure that the items that are outfitting the health center are the most quality, affordable items that can go there,” she said. “So the support would help make sure that those items are there and ready for when we open.”