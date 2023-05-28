Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Johnson Health Center (JHC) has been awarded a teaching health center residency planning grant.

The grant aims to position JHC to establish its own dental residency program, expanding its comprehensive health care services and advancing its commitment to education and training.

Dr. Janna Laverdiere, dental director at JHC’s James River Dental Clinic, said she is excited for the potential impact of the program and said the grant was highly competitive.

The $500,000 grant was provided by the Human Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) to build a brand new dental residency program which will be housed at JHC’s new 10-operatory expansion in Madison Heights.

According to the HRSA website, the program aims to increase primary care and physician and dental residency training in community-based patient care settings by providing funds to support the development of new programs in these settings, which are often located in underserved areas where resources may not be easily attainable.

Laverdiere said there is a big demand for dental services for Medicaid patients in the area which is why the residency program is needed.

“Our clinics are for everybody,” she said. “So we accept anybody who’s uninsured. We accept anybody who’s on Medicaid, we accept anybody that has insurance. Our clinic is the only clinic in a two-hour radius that accepts Medicaid. So a lot of the times we have patients driving two hours because nobody else will take them and that has put a lot of demand and pressure on our clinics. So we need more providers.”

Often most patients have their teeth pulled because they cannot find a provider to help save their teeth, or JHC refers them to VCU Dental School because there are no other providers who accept Medicaid or can offer these services, she said.

A recent Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services report to the Virginia General Assembly and Department of Planning and Budget on dental access found about 73% of Virginia’s dentistry workforce did not treat any Medicaid or Family Access to Medical Insurance (FAMIS) patients in 2022. That number was up 1.5% since 2018.

According to that report, only about 30% of all dentists in the state are enrolled in Medicaid.

Laverdiere said the grant will allow the clinics to bring in more hands to help with high patient demand.

Funding will provide reinforcement to JHC’s dental program as well as new top-of-the line dental equipment, CAD/CAM scanning, top tier technology for dental treatment, using a scanner instead of impressions, allowing for same day crown placement instead of waiting three weeks between appointments as well as milling and endodontic equipment, she said.

The program will also help increase high demand services such as endodontics, crown and bridge procedures as well as denture procedures.

Currently it only offers exams, cleanings, emergency services, extractions and fillings.

The dental residency will last one year and will be an Advanced Education in General Dentistry program.

Laverdiere said dental residency for general dentists is optional and is designed to help develop confidence and technical skills, similar to an extra year of clinical practice prior to entering real world dentistry, with guidance under a supervising dentist.

From now until 2025, staff will be planning and developing curriculum for the incoming dental residents with the first class starting in 2026 or 2027.

She said she’s hopeful to work with local specialists in the area to support the program and provide clinical guidance for dental residents.

Now, JHC has three dental clinics with four dentists and three hygienists as well as one mobile dental unit which serves more than 30 elementary schools in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell.

Laverdiere emphasized the potential benefits of the program for both the dental residents and the local community.

She said HRSA is providing the grant with hopes that providers will stay in public health.

“Public health concerns are growing across the country nationwide so this was an emphasis to help keep dental providers where they’re needed in rural areas,” she said.

She said there’s a misconception in the community that patients will receive low quality care at places such as JHC.

“But we’re really providing the same quality care that you would find in a private practice,” she said. “We’re really expanding our dental department and putting an emphasis on quality and increasing our services.”