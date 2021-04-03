Johnson Health Center receives $4.3M in grant funding

Campbell said the center is looking at ways to optimize some of the services it delivers, not only for the patients but also for the staff.

“When you talk about health care, there’s a lot of burnout within the health care profession,” he said. “So we're seeing providers, especially physicians, start to leave the profession. And this is starting to happen at more of an alarming rate. So we’re looking at ways we can create better workplaces for our staff and for the caregivers, while at the same time offering a much better experience for our patients and offering it in a wider variety of options like telehealth and maybe home health care.”

He said the center is looking at how it can increase its competitiveness in being able to recruit and retain hard-to-fill positions.

He said the center is going a roll out a robust training development platform that is oriented toward equipping staff to do not only their jobs, but also the jobs they aspire to.

“It's going to equip our team, our staff, our clinical teams, our operational and administrative teams, to equip us to take better care of patients in ways that optimize the patient experience,” Campbell said.