Jones Memorial Library names new executive director

Lynchburg's Jones Memorial Library, which specializes in genealogy and history, has named a new executive director.

Deborah Smith succeeds local resident Carolyn Sherayko, who served as interim director since February, according to a news release from the library.

Smith earned a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a master's in library and information science from Kent State University’s iSchool. She is certified in developing local history digital collections by the Roy Rosenzweig Center for History and New Media at George Mason University.

Smith formerly was executive director of the Essex Library Association in Essex, Connecticut. She has worked in public libraries in West Hartford and Wethersfield, Connecticut, and has worked at the University of Hartford and Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, Connecticut.

Jones Memorial Library, open Tuesdays through Saturdays, is located above the Lynchburg Public Library at 2311 Memorial Drive. For more information, visit www.jmlibrary.org.