Jones Memorial Library pursues restoration of historic local paintings

On an easel inside the gallery area of the Jones Memorial Library is a bright, impressionistic landscape by prolific Lynchburg artist Georgia Morgan, its vibrancy and color making it a striking work in the library's notable historic collection.
Looking at it, you wouldn't know that until recently much of its luster was dimmed by a layer of soot and grime, with tears and distortion in its canvas and visible cracks along the outer edges.
Now, the oil-on-canvas painting, "Trees by Creek," has found a new life after its treatment by nationally recognized conservator Amber Kerr, the first work to be restored in the library's ongoing art restoration project.
Lewis Averett, executive director of the library, said this has been a dream of the library for decades, and in May 2018 the restoration project kicked off, entirely funded by community donations.
The newly restored Morgan painting was unveiled in 2019, and two more works have been sent to Kerr for restoration — an 1879 pastoral landscape by Flavius Fisher and a 1929 portrait by Brookie Abbott. The Morgan painting, which is not dated, is a 36-by-30-inch landscape and is one of her larger pieces.
Born in 1869, Morgan lived in Lynchburg for much of her life. She co-founded the Lynchburg Civic Art League, helped establish the city's Federal Art Gallery and chaired the art department of the University of Lynchburg for 30 years.
These works are just a handful of the 33 historic paintings in the library's collection, 10 of which were ranked by a committee of local artists and collectors, and verified by Kerr, in order of priority for future restoration.
Looking at the Morgan now on display, its flush sunlit trees and dappled blue sky, Cham Light, president of the board of trustees of the library, found the difference was immediately noticeable.
"You can really appreciate the quality of the painting so much better," Light said. "The work speaks for itself."
Jay Blackburn, a local art collector who was on the committee that determined which pieces should be considered for restoration, said Lynchburg had a vibrant art scene, particularly in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and one he wants to see preserved.
Seeing a painting restored, especially one with as striking a "before and after" as the Morgan, is amazing, he said.
The library and its trustees plan to continue chipping away at their collection as they can raise the money, and have, to date, dedicated roughly $10,000 to the project.
“We have an obligation to preserve them, and the longer you let something like this go, the harder it is to restore it back to its original," Lewis said.
The collection is representative of many of Lynchburg's local artists, with works that have been donated to the library across decades, many already suffering from age and neglect before they came into the library's care.
Some, such as the Morgan, originally were stored in the old Jones Memorial Library building on Rivermont Avenue. The building was heated by a coal fire furnace, which might have contributed to the gauze of soot and grime that darkened the work noticeably.
Kerr, who is head of conservation at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, takes on projects like these as a part of her private practice in Washington, D.C. She said she enjoys helping out smaller institutions or private collections, and in instances like the Jones Memorial Library, sees an opportunity to help a community preserve its cultural history.
She identified the works that were "especially in peril," suffering from flaking or structural damages.
The library, which specializes in genealogy and local history, has one of the most representative collections of local art in the city, with many of the works available for public viewing, an archive of centuries of Lynchburg artists.
"That work of art will move forward to other generations, and I’ve stabilized it. I’ve given it what it needs to continue on in a way, and it is a very rewarding, very selfless thing," Kerr said of art conservation. “You feel like you’re a part of something that’s important."
Conservation is tedious, detail-oriented work, and paintings like the Morgan can take up to 40 hours to restore.
During the "Trees by Creek" unveiling, Kerr gave a talk to those in attendance about the process itself, which involved cleaning; structural treatment; aesthetic compensation, the filling and inpainting of areas of abrasion or loss; and preventative care, including the installation of a padded backing board and being rehoused safely in its frame.
Among the most notable works in the collection is the Flavius Fisher oil-on-canvas painting, "Cattle at the Ford," which has seen significant discoloration that Kerr's survey report attributes to it being heavily restored in the past, with large areas of overpaint and layers of old and new varnish. She estimates 45 to 70 hours necessary for the treatment.
Light said they hope to see the Fisher and the Abbott finished by the end of the year.
"We're in this for the long haul," he said, and hoped they would see the 10 highest-priority paintings restored sometime in the next five to seven years.
He and Averett were both thrilled to be working with Kerr, who is in high demand in her field, and were most excited to see the Fisher returned to its former glory.
"It needs care, just like everything else," Kerr said. "That sculpture in the middle of your town, that painting in the town hall, these are all things that do require assistance from time to time. They age, things happen to them, and [the project is] letting people know that they can be a part of that.”