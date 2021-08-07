Jones Memorial Library pursues restoration of historic local paintings

These works are just a handful of the 33 historic paintings in the library's collection, 10 of which were ranked by a committee of local artists and collectors, and verified by Kerr, in order of priority for future restoration.

Looking at the Morgan now on display, its flush sunlit trees and dappled blue sky, Cham Light, president of the board of trustees of the library, found the difference was immediately noticeable.

"You can really appreciate the quality of the painting so much better," Light said. "The work speaks for itself."

Jay Blackburn, a local art collector who was on the committee that determined which pieces should be considered for restoration, said Lynchburg had a vibrant art scene, particularly in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and one he wants to see preserved.

Seeing a painting restored, especially one with as striking a "before and after" as the Morgan, is amazing, he said.

The library and its trustees plan to continue chipping away at their collection as they can raise the money, and have, to date, dedicated roughly $10,000 to the project.

“We have an obligation to preserve them, and the longer you let something like this go, the harder it is to restore it back to its original," Lewis said.