A lawsuit that argued three leaders of the Monacan Indian Nation acted unlawfully to prevent nine plaintiffs from receiving payments after the Amherst County-based tribe became federally recognized in 2018 was dismissed recently after a federal judge found the court lacked jurisdiction to resolve the dispute.

The lawsuit filed last June in U.S. District Court in Lynchburg against Kenneth Branham, the tribe’s chief; Adrian Compton, tribal administrator; and Amber Fink, secretary, said the nine plaintiffs are members of the Monacan Indian Nation but an attorney representing the defendants has said they were disenrolled from the tribe. The suit claimed the defendants took steps to “improperly and unlawfully” prevent the plaintiffs from receiving roughly $91,600 in federal funds they collectively should have received as tribe members.

Among the nine plaintiffs, two live in Amherst County, one resides in Forest, three live in Buena Vista and the other three reside in Midlothian, North Carolina and Florida.

The complaint claims the defendants’ actions were “undertaken without the consent of the Monacan Tribal Council and contrary” to the tribal council’s desires and alleged Branham is not the tribe’s legitimate chief. Greg Werkheiser, attorney for the defendants, said that claim is untrue and the plaintiffs sought to set up a “pretend government.”

Joseph Sanzone, attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a previous interview the defendants interfered with his clients’ rights to receive federal funds.

The lawsuit states the tribal council removed Branham and Compton, who according to the complaint is not a Monacan Indian, because they would not comply “with council’s demand to develop a budget, monitor appropriation, and the fact that [Branham], in direct defiance of council’s directive,” purchased a new tribal headquarters at 111 Highview Drive in Madison Heights at the intersection of U.S. 29 Business and Dixie Airport Road.

The suit describes that property as “substantially overpriced, too small for tribal needs and which would have required an environmental impact statement,” which the suit states wasn’t acquired. The lawsuit further claimed Branham expressly refused to comply with tribal council’s lawful demands concerning the use of tribal funds, closed tribal meetings to some Monacan members and failed to comply with federal audit requirements.

Werkheiser has said the allegations about the defendants operating the tribe corruptly are “absolutely, easily disprovable.” His motion to dismiss the suit argued the Monacan Indian Nation, as sovereign federally recognized tribe, is entitled to sovereign immunity and the complaint failed to “plead sufficient facts above a speculative level.”

Branham’s election to a four-year term as chief in 2019 was properly registered with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the federal agency charged with maintaining an updated record of federally recognized tribal governments and elected officials, according to the motion to dismiss. The motion to dismiss states the complaint describes “intra-tribal controversies” for which it argues federal court has no jurisdiction.

In a 22-page ruling June 1, U.S. District Court Norman K. Moon wrote “this Court emphatically is not the forum to resolve Plaintiff’s intra-tribal leadership dispute.”

Werkheiser said in a phone interview the Monacan Indian Nation is pleased by the judge’s “lengthy and thoughtful” decision.

“This affirms what we have always maintained, which is that the government led by Chief Branham is the legitimate government of the nation,” Werkheiser said.

The plaintiffs’ claims were improper and the BIA has been made “perfectly clear at the highest level” that Branham is the rightful chief, Werkheiser said.

Sanzone said in an interview in reaction to Moon’s ruling he has filed a brief before the BIA to correct their records.

“Nothing’s really clarified except Judge Moon says the federal court [doesn’t have] any jurisdiction in any matter that involves internal tribal affairs,” he said.

Sanzone said the plaintiffs sought in court an injunction against three individuals, not the tribe itself, and referenced an appeal brief he recently filed on behalf of the tribal council he represents. That appeal to the Bureau of Indian Affairs seeks to “correct a manifest injustice” in regard to the tribe’s leadership, according to the filing.

Werkheiser said he will file a legal response to that appeal in coming days.

“No one is persuaded that Mr. Sanzone’s client is legitimate and they are an imposter group which unfortunately is a common challenge faced by tribal nations across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, an election for the Monacan Indian Nation moving forward on Saturday, June 17 is “the real one” and at that time a chief will be selected for a four-year term. Branham is set to retire from the role, according to Werkheiser.