Judge: Not enough evidence for James Crossing murder charge to move forward

A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing apartments was struck down by a judge Thursday.
Demijah Kyjaun Spinner, 19, appeared in Lynchburg General District Court for a preliminary hearing on the murder charge, along with a charge of using a firearm in commission of second-degree murder. A charge of possessing a firearm as a violent felon against James Alexander Hiett, 24, of South Boston, was heard simultaneously.
Both are charged in connection with a Dec. 7 shooting that killed 29-year-old Wendell Scott Morris, of Lynchburg, authorities said.
The two men were at Jaylinn Williams’ apartment that afternoon along with a few other people when a man beat down the door and entered with a gun pointed out, Williams testified at the hearing.
She said she didn’t know the man or the name of the person he said he was after, and soon after seeing him enter fled back into her bedroom to hide. Spinner was asleep on the bed there, Williams said, and she hid under a mattress as she heard yelling and gunshots from elsewhere in the apartment.
A minute later, she said, those in the apartment started jumping out the second-story window to flee and she followed.
Williams said she didn’t see who left the apartment in what order. She also said she didn’t have any guns in the apartment and never saw a gun that afternoon, but added, “Everybody carries guns.”
When police responded to the scene, they found Morris dead in the apartment doorway with a gunshot wound to his left eye and holding onto a handgun, according to testimony at Thursday’s hearing.
Detective Krystal Stevenson said there was damage to a small partition wall in the apartment consistent with three gunshots fired toward the entrance from further in the apartment.
Careful review of surveillance footage from outside the building showed the group jumping out the window, and Stevenson said she identified Hiett as one of them, exiting with what looked like a gun in his hand.
After searching for information and interviewing people for about a week, she said Spinner’s mother brought him to the police station for an interview. In it, he said he’d been staying with Williams for a few months and was asleep when the intruder entered.
Stevenson recalled Spinner telling her he’d quickly learned from others about the intruder and heard a commotion and four to five gunshots before peeking out into the hallway, getting low against a doorway and firing off three shots he considered “suppressive.” He told her he couldn’t see anyone from his position and things were quiet in the moments before he fired.
Law enforcement found Spinner’s gun outside the building but didn’t locate a gun belonging to Hiett.
Both Spinner and Hiett’s attorneys asked General District Judge Sam Eggleston to strike their clients’ charges, arguing there wasn’t enough evidence to find probable cause to send the cases to a grand jury.
Eggleston found there was enough evidence in Hiett’s case but questioned how someone could tell what bullet killed Morris or whether he was dead before Spinner fired the gun, thus declining to certify the murder charge.
Attorneys argued over whether there was enough evidence to certify the firearm charge, and Eggleston eventually modified the charge to reflect use in a felony generally rather than in second-degree murder, certifying it that way.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Pflieger said after the hearing he’s unsure whether he’d bring the murder charge back as a direct indictment in Lynchburg Circuit Court.
A Lynchburg grand jury is next scheduled to convene Sept. 7, where it’ll hear the two men’s cases and decide whether to indict them.
Spinner is held without bond at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center and Hiett is being held without bond at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.