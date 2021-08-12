Judge: Not enough evidence for James Crossing murder charge to move forward

A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man from a December shooting at the James Crossing apartments was struck down by a judge Thursday.

Demijah Kyjaun Spinner, 19, appeared in Lynchburg General District Court for a preliminary hearing on the murder charge, along with a charge of using a firearm in commission of second-degree murder. A charge of possessing a firearm as a violent felon against James Alexander Hiett, 24, of South Boston, was heard simultaneously.

Both are charged in connection with a Dec. 7 shooting that killed 29-year-old Wendell Scott Morris, of Lynchburg, authorities said.

The two men were at Jaylinn Williams’ apartment that afternoon along with a few other people when a man beat down the door and entered with a gun pointed out, Williams testified at the hearing.

She said she didn’t know the man or the name of the person he said he was after, and soon after seeing him enter fled back into her bedroom to hide. Spinner was asleep on the bed there, Williams said, and she hid under a mattress as she heard yelling and gunshots from elsewhere in the apartment.

A minute later, she said, those in the apartment started jumping out the second-story window to flee and she followed.