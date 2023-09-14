AMHERST — Nearly four years removed from the October 2019 fatal shooting of John Bell Austin in Madison Heights, his son who faces a murder charge in the homicide, still needs a competency evaluation before a trial can start.

Chris Hamilton Austin, 51, appeared in Amherst Circuit Court on Tuesday for a hearing. Judge Jeffrey Bennett ordered an inpatient psychological evaluation be performed on Austin at a state hospital. Austin is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the Oct. 1, 2019, incident on Riverview Road.

Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded that afternoon to the house of the elder Austin, 83, and found him dead from a gunshot wound, law enforcement has said.

Chris Austin was arrested at the scene. Mark Arthur, one of his two attorneys, has said he acted in self-defense.

According to court documents filed in Amherst Circuit Court, Austin has seen a medical professional at Johnson Health Center in the past. As part of the investigation into his father’s death, a prescription for Risperdal, an anti-psychotic, was found in his room in the home, court documents state. Additionally, in witness accounts and his attorney’s interaction with him, he has exhibited signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to court documents.

The defense believes Chris Austin may have acted on an “uncontrollable impulse” when the shooting occurred, a previous motion from his attorneys for a competency evaluation states. After not communicating verbally, the motion states his attorneys are concerned his mental state has deteriorated further.

Austin had two previous mental health evaluations since his arrest. In June 2021, then-Amherst Circuit Judge Michael Garrett at one point ruled evaluation reports supported the conclusion Austin is competent to stand trial, meaning he can understand the proceedings against him and help his attorney form a defense. Though Austin had difficulty forming verbal responses during a June 2021 hearing, he pleaded not guilty at the time to the charges.

Heather Goodwin, an attorney also representing the defendant, told Garrett in an Aug. 1, 2022, hearing Austin remained nonverbal in communication, and it is unclear if he can stand trial. Garrett, who retired at the end of June, said at last summer’s hearing he saw a “noticeable difference” in Austin’s appearance and the defendant seemed to have lost weight since Garrett previously observed him in court.

A forensic psychologist, Eugene F. Simopoulos, wrote in an Aug. 2 letter to Bennett that he attempted to conduct a virtual evaluation the previous day and he refused to present himself. Jail and mental health staff informed the psychologist Austin “interacts minimally with others and has remained in his cell mostly,” according to the letter.

“Given the nature of his charge and his lack of cooperation with the evaluation process, I recommend that his competency evaluation be conducted in an inpatient hospital,” Simopoulos wrote.

Simopoulos wrote his opinion is Austin is a suitable candidate for admission to Western State Hospital, a hospital for the mentally ill in Staunton.

Amherst County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Amber Drumheller said the difference in the competency evaluation Bennett ordered Tuesday is Austin will be in a state hospital setting, while still in custody while awaiting trial, instead of evaluators coming to the jail.

Bennett said in court the inpatient setting is necessary.

“Given the posture of this case, I don’t see any other options,” Bennett said.