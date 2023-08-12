A judge recently granted Liberty University’s motion for voluntary dismissal of litigation with a former communications executive who filed suit against the school claiming his October 2021 firing was for being a whistleblower.

In a ruling last month, U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon ordered the school will not have to pay Scott Lamb’s attorney fees and costs in connection with a defamation claim LU brought against Lamb.

In October 2021, Lamb sued the university shortly after being fired from his position as vice president of communications and public engagement, alleging he was let go in violation of Title IX because of his opposition to the way LU handled sexual assault and harassments complaints. That suit was dismissed for failure to state a claim and an amendment complaint also was dismissed with prejudice for spoliation of evidence, the July 7 ruling states.

Spoliation is a legal term for destroying or altering evidence pertinent to a legal proceeding.

A dozen anonymous women in spring 2021 sued LU, claiming the university not only failed to help them after they reported sexual assaults or sexual misconduct, but made the college more dangerous through its responses. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of the “Jane Doe” plaintiffs, was settled last year, according to court documents.

In response to Lamb’s lawsuit, LU insisted his termination resulted from mismanagement. The university pursued court-ordered sanctions against Lamb in connection with stored information the school’s attorney argued he wasn’t authorized to keep.

Lamb worked for LU starting in January 2018 and became its lead communications officer in spring 2019. LU argued at a July 2022 evidentiary hearing in U.S. District Court Lynchburg that after Lamb’s Oct. 6, 2021 firing, he improperly tampered with privileged material from the college, much of which hasn’t been recovered.

Heidi Siegmund, an attorney representing LU, said at a July 2022 hearing Lamb had hundreds, if not thousands, of school documents and files that were not returned and an expert recovered only a fraction of what was expected to be found. She argued Lamb went to lengths to “cherry pick” the data that was turned into the forensic expert, who testified Lamb returned an iPhone, a laptop and credentials to his account for notes. The expert said in court he expected to see much more data from the previous two years than what was found.

Liberty’s counterclaim demanded the return of LU’s files and a gag order against him, among other measures during a two-day December 2021 hearing in federal court.

Following those proceedings and an order from Moon, a protocol agreement was set up for Lamb to return those documents.

Ian Northon, Lamb’s attorney, argued his client properly gave back to LU what belonged to the university and the protocol didn’t apply to his personal information not tied to the university. Lamb testified he abided by the protocol in giving back the data he was supposed to.

When he first joined the university, Lamb testified he was instructed by former LU President Jerry Falwell Jr. “to make sure [to keep] records meticulously and thoroughly and off the site of Liberty University, personal records,” according to court documents. Lamb has testified that part of his job duties included helping Falwell write about his life as his biographer.

Lamb also testified he had received instructions from the U.S. Department of Education “not to destroy anything,” according to court documents.

Scott Oostdyk, an attorney for LU, argued at the July 2022 hearing Lamb disseminated privileged material to the media as a “Title IX whistleblower” and wiped his laptop of LU materials not backed up by the university but did a “very bad job” in the process.

Lamb testified he used an old laptop to access his notes and extract the LU data and the memory stick did not have enough capacity to hold all the documents. He testified he wanted to comply with the protocol “in the least expensive way possible.” Northon said at that hearing of LU: “They want to run up the tab on a guy to force him out of litigation.”

The court found “the inconsistencies and oddities of Lamb’s testimony, not least of which is his implausible insistence” that he believed himself to be acting in conformity with terms of the court-established protocol to “demonstrate a lack of credibility and good faith by clear and convincing evidence,” an August 2022 ruling from Moon said.

“The Court finds that Lamb knew he was acting outside the bounds of the law when he spoliated evidence, and that he did so with the purpose of depriving Liberty of the use of that evidence in this litigation,” the opinion states.

Moon’s July 7 opinion also states the court found no support for Lamb’s assertion that LU acted in bad faith when filing a defamation claim or postponing depositions while trying to resolve the case through settlement.

LU has filed a motion seeking to recover its fees and expenses in connection with prosecuting its successful dismissal against Lamb for spoliation of evidence, according to court documents.

A statement from a Liberty University spokesman Friday afternoon said the university “does not make it a habit of commenting on legal matters involving former employees and is pleased to bring this dispute to a close.” All of Lamb’s legal claims made against LU have been dismissed and resolved in federal court, the statement adds.

“This includes three versions of his filed complaint; that he was retaliated against as a whistleblower for Liberty’s alleged mishandling of Title IX matters, because he refused to participate in alleged corruption and impermissible political activities, and for participating in the independent forensic investigation of former president Jerry Falwell, Jr.,” the statement said.

“Furthermore, Liberty University had no choice but to file a counterclaim for defamation and return of its property after Mr. Lamb launched a media campaign to publicly slander the university using documents and data kept after he was terminated for mismanagement and insubordination.”

The university’s statement said all that remains in the litigation is for the court to assess attorney’ fees and costs owed by Lamb as a sanction “for the destruction of evidence in this case.”

A settlement conference between the parties on that pending matter has been referred to a magistrate judge and is set for Sept. 18 in federal court, court documents show.