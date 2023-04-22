A federal judge in Lynchburg has thrown out several claims against individual defendants in a lawsuit filed by a sitting Lynchburg City Councilor, while upholding other claims that his First Amendment rights were violated, according to a memorandum opinion issued by the judge.

In April 2021, Martin Misjuns, a former Lynchburg Fire Department captain, filed a federal lawsuit claiming the fire department and city violated his rights to free speech and religion.

In the lawsuit, Misjuns named the city, the fire department, then-Mayor MaryJane Dolan, then-Vice Mayor Beau Wright and then-acting City Manager Reid Wodicka as defendants.

Misjuns, who was terminated by the Lynchburg Fire Department in October 2021, according to court documents, was elected as a representative to Lynchburg City Council in November 2022, where he currently serves as one of the body’s three at-large members.

Misjuns claims the city took adverse employment actions against him because of political cartoons he reposted on his Facebook page. The cartoons were posted in January 2021, and included caricaturized illustrations of transgender women.

One panel showed an illustration of what appears to be a partially-clothed man, holding a video camera, walking into a women’s restroom and claiming to be transgendered, with the caption reading “#BidenErasedWomen—Coming to your daughters high school locker room in the near future.”

Misjuns’ Facebook page identified him as a “public figure” due to his duty as Ward I chair of the Lynchburg City Republican Committee, but it was not run as a part of his fire department duties.

Judge Norman K. Moon, in an opinion published Thursday, tossed out claims made by Misjuns against Dolan, Wright and Wodicka, stating Misjuns did not “allege sufficient facts to bring a plausible claim ... that Defendants ... conspired to deprive Plaintiff of his civil rights.”

Additionally, Moon ruled that Misjuns “Fails to State a Claim Against the Individual Defendants for Wrongful Termination,” and he also “Fails to State a Claim for Conspiracy to Violate His Constitutional Rights,” according to the opinion.

The Lynchburg Fire Department also has been terminated as a named defendant in the case because “Plaintiff and defendants have since agreed that LFD lacks capacity to be sued, a standard determined by state law,” Moon wrote.

In total, Moon dismissed claims by Misjuns of wrongful termination, violation of equal protection, conspiracy, and municipal liability against the city, in addition to removing the individual defendants from the suit.

However, Moon upheld two claims made by Misjuns that the city violated his rights under the First Amendment speech clause, as well as his claim that the city violated his First Amendment right to exercise of religion.

“Taking the facts alleged in the light most favorable to Plaintiff, as is required at the motion to dismiss stage, Plaintiff’s allegations sufficiently demonstrate, based on the close proximity in time between when the emails were sent and when the City-sanctioned investigation into citizen complaints occurred, that City officials disciplined Plaintiff based on his protected speech,” Moon wrote in regards to Misjuns claim on the free speech clause.

Moon was referring to emails sent by the individual defendants that “directed [Fire Chief Gregory Wormser] to investigate the complaints that Plaintiff’s posts related to the Equality Act were transphobic.”

Moon similarly wrote about the exercise of religion claim, “taking the facts alleged in the light most favorable to Plaintiff, the Court concludes that Plaintiff has sufficiently alleged, under the Twombly pleading standard, that Defendants’ retaliatory actions against him were due to religious beliefs, not just political beliefs.”

The Twombly pleading standard specifies that a complaint must be plausible on its face and brings forth factual allegations that “nudge a claim across the line from conceivable to plausible,” according to the American Bar Association.

In a news release sent out by Fairchild & Yoder, PLLC., the law firm representing Misjuns, the councilman stated, “I’m thankful that Judge Moon recognized that the civil rights of municipal employees don’t end when the employment relationship begins. I look forward to strengthening the protections of government employees through this case and continuing on my commitment to preserve and defend the Constitution of this great land for all, including those I disagree with.”

In the news release, J.D. Fairchild and Rick Boyer, the lead attorneys on the case for Misjuns, wrote the dismissed claims in the suit, specifically the wrongful termination and equal protection claims, “would be appealed to the Fourth Circuit of Appeals,” adding, “We believe strongly that the wrongful termination claim will be reinstated on appeal.”

“We have demonstrated that the sham ‘investigation’ against Captain Misjuns was trumped up to cover the City’s political and religious animus against his beliefs,” Boyer said in the release.

Additionally, the attorneys wrote that pursuing claims against the named individuals “in their personal capacity is not off the table yet.”

Attempts to reach City Attorney Matthew Freedman and Jennifer Royer of Royer Law Firm, another lead attorney for the city on the case, were unsuccessful.

The two claims will proceed to the discovery portion, according to the news release from Misjuns’ attorneys.

A bench trial date is set for March 4 to 15, 2024, according to federal court records.