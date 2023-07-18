RUSTBURG — A preliminary hearing for Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, who faces three charges in relation to a March hit-and-run in Campbell County, was continued to a later date on Tuesday after a specially-appointed judge never showed up in the courtroom and was not able to be reached.

Fariss’ preliminary hearing on the three charges — malicious wounding, failing to stop after an accident that resulted in an injury, and reckless driving, according to court documents — is now set for 3 p.m., Aug. 8 in Campbell General District Court.

Judge Thomas Bondurant of Henrico General District Court was appointed to oversee the proceedings, according to Fariss’ defense attorney Chuck Felmlee.

Both sides in the case appeared prepared to move forward Tuesday after a joint motion to continue was agreed upon during a May preliminary trial date.

However, as the 3 p.m. hearing time passed, Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell, specially-appointed to prosecute the case, told onlookers in the gallery that the judge had not arrived yet and no one was able to get in touch with him.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Campbell General District Presiding Judge Stephanie Maddox returned to the courtroom and said no one was able to get in touch with Bondurant and that the hearing would be moved until Aug. 8.

Both Felmlee and Caldwell separately described the events as “unusual” to The News & Advance after the hearing. However, both parties said they would be ready to move forward in August.

According to Virginia State Police, Fariss was driving his Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on U.S. 501 on March 2 when the vehicle crossed over the center line and hit a pedestrian. The Tahoe left the scene and the adult female pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

According to a written complaint attached to court documents filed March 3, a woman wrote she was riding in the car with Fariss when she said he was “tailgating someone” and she “told him to cut it out,” leading Fariss to pass the car at an “excessive speed” causing a tire to blow out.

The woman wrote that during the tire change, Fariss became “angry” and she decided to “walk up 501 to my cousin’s home in Winfall,” which she said was about an hour away.

According to the complaint, Fariss began yelling at her to “get in the truck,” which she said she responded to with a “firm no.”

The woman then wrote Fariss turned the vehicle “to the left at a 90-degree turn and hit me [with] the Tahoe” from her left, spinning her to the ground.

“This could have easily killed, paralyzed, maimed me,” the woman wrote.

In the complaint, the woman also wrote Fariss told her, “You should have gotten in the ‘g-- d-- car,’” as she was “scampering away on the ground, fearing at this point he may shoot me.”

An onlooker “saw all of this” from across the street, according to the complaint and once Fariss saw the man, she wrote, he “got in his car and fled the scene.”

Fariss turned himself in to police on March 3 and was released on a $7,500 secured bond, according to court documents.

The malicious wounding charge, a Class 3 felony in Virginia, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, according to court records.

Fariss, a Republican, was first elected in 2011 to represent the Virginia House of Delegates’ 59th District, which covers Appomattox and Buckingham counties, plus parts of Albemarle, Campbell and Nelson counties.

Despite not receiving his party’s nomination for the new 51st District in the upcoming House of Delegate elections, Campbell County Registrar Kelly Martin confirmed to The News & Advance Tuesday that Fariss registered to run in the district as an independent candidate.