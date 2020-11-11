Judy Petsch, a Marine stays true to self

It was there she experienced her first hurricane.

“Being from Michigan, I’m used to blizzards not hurricanes,” she said.

She never saw a rifle in boot camp, but she was able to use a replica of an M-16 made out of wood.

“So you could feel proper when you jumped into the water,” she joked.

After putting in three years of service but having experienced harassment, Petsch still decided to reenlist.

“I still wanted to do it,” she said. “There’s a patriotic streak in me. The reason you all get to do what you do now is because what me and mine did back then, and we wouldn’t quit.”

After training in Parris Island and later in Pensacola, she reenlisted after her initial three years and was sent to Hawaii to serve as a crypto tech for two years.

In her platoon, there were about 12 to 15 people, two of which were women.

Petsch remembers two of those men: one Black, one white, both from the South.

“They hated each other for the color of their skin, but the one thing they agreed on was women didn’t belong in their Marine Corps,” she said.