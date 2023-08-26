A jury on Thursday found a Lynchburg man guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy and one count each of abduction, assault and battery of a woman.

The charges against Donald Lee Banks, 57, stemmed from events on Sept. 14 when he contacted the victim via phone and had her meet him at a residence on the 600 block of Gum Street in Lynchburg, according to a news release from Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.

Banks and the victim had an on-and-off-again relationship and she testified at at trial Thursday in Lynchburg Circuit Court he wanted her to come to his apartment to take possession of some property for him and to use drugs, the release said.

The victim testified Banks wanted her to cuddle on his bed and after she got on the bed, he punched her and accused her of being with another man, according to Harrison, the prosecutor in the case.

“He then performed sex acts on her and would not let her leave the room until about 12 hours after she first arrived,” the release said. “Once he allowed her to leave, she reported the events to the police.”

Another charge of object sexual penetration was dismissed, court records show. Banks’ sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

— Justin Faulconer