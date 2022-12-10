'Just being able to feel my children hugging me:' New procedure at Centra offers sensation to breast cancer patients

Robyn Greenstein had only just moved to Lynchburg from Central Florida a month and a half before she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2021.

“I found a lump on my own during monthly self-check because there's a family history. So I've been doing self-checks since I was about 30,” said Greenstein, now 38.

When she was diagnosed, she was shocked but trusted her doctors. She underwent six cycles of chemotherapy and 12 cycles of immunotherapy.

She then was scheduled to have a double mastectomy to remove both breasts.

At the time, Greenstein recently had read an article about nerve preservation techniques from some of the foremost experts in the field. There was a new procedure that could give sensation back to her nipples and breasts and she wanted to explore more with her doctors.

She went to Dr. Peter Ploch and Dr. Henry Wilson in June 2021 and asked if that procedure was a possibility.

Ploch is the service line leader for general surgery and acute care surgery at Centra and Wilson is a plastic surgeon at Centra.

“I just said, ‘Hey, I wanted to put this on your radar. I don’t know if it’s something that you will do, but is it possible?’” she recounted. “I remember them saying that they generally do not ask somebody if they're willing to do it. The person has to come forward or show that they have some kind of understanding.”

Greenstein advocated for herself and became the first patient within Centra’s health network to have the surgery in August 2021.

“Being Jewish, to me, it's one of the biggest good deeds that a person can do. One of the things, mitzvahs, a person can do is doing something that will help others without knowing the others that they are helping,” she said. “I’m giving my body over to science to help others.”

Wilson has been offering immediate reconstruction after mastectomy for breast cancer for 13 years.

After years of the two doctors working together on a number of cases, they were able to start doing nipple-sparing mastectomy about 10 years ago.

In this surgery, instead of doing a traditional mastectomy where the nipple is removed, the incision is hidden in the inframammary fold underneath the breast. The entire breast is removed but everything outside is preserved, including the skin envelopes and nipple.

Then, Wilson comes in and does the reconstruction with a temporary implant — rarely a permanent one — and the patient has her volume and her shape restored immediately. She probably needs another surgery for revision later on, but doesn't have that period where she has to go without for months to years waiting for reconstruction.

“And the cosmetic result is really night and day from what someone used to be offered 10 or 20 years ago,” Ploch said. “So this is sort of a natural extension of that because [during a traditional mastectomy] she has both of her breasts removed for cancer and her clothes fit nicely, she’s got a nice cosmetic result, but everything's numb and that's unpleasant.”

Instead of being afraid of being the first patient, Greenstein was excited, which she believes gave Ploch and Wilson more enthusiasm to give it a shot.

“The way I thought about it was, if it fails, I wasn't going to lose anything that I would have gained otherwise. And if it works, then instead of only having a maximum of 20% sensation, I'd have a max 60% or possibly more, so why not go for it?” she said. “I had no idea what to expect in terms of the nerve regeneration or anything like that, but I knew I wasn’t losing anything from trying this out.”

Wilson said his department has had reports where patients who have had breast reconstruction will burn themselves on a hot pan because they didn't have any sensation in it.

“So that prevention of injury, that's one level, but just feeling normal and feeling the hot water in the shower and feeling when you hug your children or grandchildren or loved ones, that’s another emotional manner,” he said.

Within a few days, Greenstein began to feel nerve sensation. She said more and more sensation comes back with each test she takes.

“I'm a clumsy person and so being able to still feel when I spilled something on myself or when I run into a door, instead of having the, ‘Oh, I wonder where that bruise came from,’ I feel it now,” she said. “And then just the little things like just being able to feel my children hugging me, that’s why this matters.”

Now, Greenstein says women don’t have to accept having zero sensation in their breasts after going through something as traumatizing as breast cancer.

“You don't have to accept it,” she said. “If it's an option that is given to you, absolutely take it, because, it was only a month and a half or two and a half months that I didn't really feel much.”

Ploch said if he can hide a patient’s scar and they don’t notice it in the mirror, it’s a win because it’s just another day they don't have to think about their cancer.

Wilson said accomplishing a well-done reconstruction with nipple sparing involves having a thick skin-flap to have adequate blood supply, and that’s a challenging thing to do three-dimensionally.

Although reconstruction from a traditional mastectomy provided results that looked good in a photograph, he said the unspoken negative was that both patients and surgeons had to accept that there would be no sensation for the patient.

Wilson said the surgery is very new.

“You have to have everything else in place before you can do that. And it adds another layer of complexity and microsurgical procedure to it because it has to be done under the microscope or in a really high-magnification surgical telescope,” he said,

There are a handful of patients and Ploch and Wilson have been doing it long enough that they can have adequate follow-ups with those patients.

Because there are so many individual variables including size and location of the tumor, type of cancer, whether chemotherapy and radiation are involved, and weight of the patient, there ends up being only a relatively small proportion of women who qualify for the procedure.

“But for those ladies, it's really nice to get a perfect outcome and make it as seamless as possible for them to have their surgery and reconstruction have everything back to normal,” Ploch said. “But for every lady, we have a solution, we have an option. It's just for some people, they have a lot of options, or some they have a few and so this is really just a subset of the population.”

At the end of the day, for Wilson, it’s about seeing the look on a patient's face.

“When she notices the feeling coming back, I mean, that's just so cool. It's pretty neat to be one of the few surgeons or surgeon teams in the country that does that,” he said. “That's pretty neat.”