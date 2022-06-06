'Just making': Lynchburg-based actress, artist practices multifaceted creative passions

Mary Catherine Garrison has made her career primarily in acting — but there is hardly an art form that does not interest the Lynchburg-based creative professional.

“That was always what I did. That was always my creative outlet, was making stuff. I was drawing, painting, just making,” Garrison said.

Artistic by nature — unusual in her family, since there was not a history of anyone making a career in the arts — she has been making art as long as she can remember, from pottery and ceramics, to painting, to jewelry, handbags, fiber and fabric.

A “jack of all trades, master of very few” is how Garrison described herself and her varied interests.

Most recently known for her roles HBO’s “Veep” and portraying character Tricia Miller in the show "Somebody Somewhere" with the same network, Garrison fell into acting as a primary career.

Born in Mississippi in 1973, Garrison relocated with her family to the New Orleans area as a child and entered the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts during high school.

Originally wanting to go for painting, Garrison said she did not have an art portfolio to present, which the program required — but she could get into acting. So, she started on the performing arts track and found success and passion there.

Garrison furthered her education with a bachelor of fine arts in acting at University of Evansville, where she minored in oil painting. An master's in acting from University of California, San Diego, in 1999 came next.

Garrison moved to Los Angeles with some friends after school, where she began working as a reader for a casting professional. When a director asked her one day to read for a part in the play they were casting, Garrison agreed, and she landed a role in the production. She subsequently moved to New York City where she began her Broadway run.

Over the course of that career, Garrison was in seven or eight Broadway shows altogether, beginning with her first role in “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” and another production where she worked under the direction of legendary composer Stephen Sondheim.

Bridget Everett, a friend and fellow actress, spent about eight years in New York City, where she and Garrison were roommates.

“She was always creating: painting, acting, cooking, crafting. Anything. She can do it and do it well,” Everett said in an email. “I loved watching her. She has so much range. When she's on stage, you can't take your eyes off of her. She's very special.”

After a while, however, Garrison started feeling burned out.

“It’s grueling. There is some glamor to it, but eight shows a week is a lot. It’s physically really exhausting,” Garrison said. “It was extraordinary, but I feel like I just got real beat up by it at the end.”

While in New York City, Garrison met the man who would become her husband: Lynchburg native Marshall Wood, who was in the city on business. A mutual friend introduced them, and the rest is history.

“I was never going to get married, or have kids, or any of that, but I met my husband... and I was like, ‘I guess marriage doesn’t sound all that bad. Maybe one kid, or two kids, would be OK,’” Garrison said.

During high school at E.C. Glass, Wood was part of the school’s theater program, although he ultimately did not pursue acting as a career after graduating. A mutual love of theater and performance is one of the things the couple shares.

“Mary Catherine is really a true artist, a real artist, in the truest sense of the term,” Wood said.

After their marriage, Garrison and Wood had a son. Desiring a break from show business pressures and seeking a better quality of life, Garrison and her husband moved into a remote area upstate in the Catskills for a short time, then to a farm in the Hudson Valley.

In 2017, the family made the move to Lynchburg.

Multiple factors fed the decision. Here, they were able to buy a house; are closer to Wood’s family, as he was raised in the area; there are good schools and the chance to be close to family for the couple’s son; and ultimately they found a place to maintain the quality of life they wanted while allowing Garrison access to the artistic community and the opportunity for a stronger social life, something she missed desperately while living in rural New York.

Garrison continues acting, lately more with television than on the stage.

“Somebody Somewhere” reunited Garrison and Everett in a working capacity, according to Everett.

“I've learned so much from her as a friend and as a performer,” Everett said.

Doing plays was “wonderful,” Garrison said, but on-screen acting has presented a breath of fresh air in its own way.

“It’s a subtle difference, acting on stage and acting on camera,” she said. “I’ve really, really deeply enjoyed having a character that you can see all the way through a whole season. It was just really fun and energizing to track that emotional journey of the character, and then to have enough time to really relax into the role. Everything I’ve done has been sort of a guest spot here, or two or three episodes of something, but I haven’t been able to what I did with this.”

When she is not acting, Garrison spends time creating in her home art studio, at her shared downtown Lynchburg art studio, or at the Academy Center of the Arts making pottery. Crafting jewelry; handbags; weaving; macramé; painting; pottery; whatever strikes her, Garrison will try. The move to Lynchburg, known for its arts culture, allowed her to focus more on these other art forms.

Pottery is what Garrison said she sells the most out of all her products, which are available online. She took up the craft after moving to Lynchburg and works mostly at the Academy Center for the Arts pottery studio.

Wood attested to the retail success of Garrison’s pottery, observing her artistic process as he had for years.

“When we moved back to Lynchburg, she threw herself into the ceramic world. She started creating pottery, and within what seemed like weeks, or certainly months at the time, had captured a retail audience where she was distributing a lot of pottery, shipping and mailing a lot of pottery, to boutiques and stores,” he said.

Only a few of the things she’s tried have not caught on for Garrison. She tried knitting in the past, for instance, but it simply didn’t take. However, she does enjoy making her own clothes by sewing.

Aside from formal instruction in oil painting and pottery, Garrison is primarily self-taught.

“I just get obsessed,” she said. “For the weaving, for the fiber art stuff, I remember I bought a lot of books from the '70s on fiber arts and crafts and learned that way. I was just voracious about it.”

The professional goal Garrison is pursuing most passionately at present is collaborating with interior designers to create custom décor pieces for clients: art that will help make a customer’s place truly their own, not just using a “Target replica” of a fixture or painting.

“I really love interior design,” she said. “I wanted to work with interior designers and make one-of-a-kind items for clients’ homes, be it a painting or... I make lamps; a centerpiece bowl; anything like that.”

Regardless of the art form she is exercising, Garrison is constantly in a creative state, a feeling she described as almost spiritual.

“I feel like it’s that ‘being in the zone’ feeling. I can have that on stage, or on set, or making pottery, or painting. It can come from anything,” she said. “It’s like freedom. Like, you’re not thinking about all the things that you think about all day, every day. I think that’s what I’ve been chasing the whole time. Just chasing that pure moment in the zone.”

