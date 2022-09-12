'Just one layer': Lynchburg firefighter finds ways to give back to community

By the time Anthony Andrews got to Donna Park on Church Street at 10 a.m. on a recent Tuesday, he’d already been awake for four hours.

The hours of 4 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. are his time.

He starts by going for a run and then completes some weight training, which is essential not only for his job as a captain of the Lynchburg Fire Department but also for his own mental health.

“I don’t check email, I don’t get on social media; it’s my time to invest in myself and pour into me before I start divvying things out to others throughout the day,” he said. “Sometimes if I don’t get a workout in, I feel sluggish. Mentally I’m not there.”

Though Andrews, 42, could make a conversation interesting with just about anyone, he is a self-proclaimed introvert and enjoys time to himself working on his lawn and spending time with his family.

Born in Diamond Hill, Andrews has never lived outside of the Hill City and still doesn’t live far from his childhood home. His wife of 18 years, Stephanie, and their two children, Alaya, 15, and Sean, 10, live in a neighborhood off Rivermont Avenue.

“When I was in high school, I couldn't wait to get out,” the 1999 E.C. Glass High School graduate said. “But then I stayed around because I helped my mom with bills and I was working some dead-end jobs. And by the time I realized that I really wanted to leave is when I met my wife and that kind of helped keep me here.”

Andrews, 22 at the time, began to see Lynchburg changing and he wanted to be a part of it.

“I wanted to be a part of the community and so that's kind of where it all started,” he said. “I have no regrets about staying here and seeing the transformation. I'm excited about downtown transforming and having some more reinvestment in this community because I remember back in the days, it used to be the only time you’d come downtown is to pay a water bill or something.”

Andrews said he used to be busier and had more responsibilities and endeavors but decided he wanted to invest his time in a few things that he could be truly dedicated to.

“You only get 24 hours in a day and I didn't want to be good at a bunch of different things, I want to be great at a selection of things,” he said.

His primary passion is early childhood education. Growing up dyslexic, he personally knew the struggle of mastering sentence structure and learning how to read and write, so literacy is extremely important to him.

“I want to be able to help those kids get over that hurdle of not having the confidence to be able to read in front of others and sit down and read a book and really comprehend what’s in it,” Andrews said.

And where he felt he could impact education the most was within the Lynchburg City School Board, to which he was appointed this year.

Additionally, he is the president of the greater Lynchburg chapter of the Virginia Association for the Education of Young Children (VAAEYC) and plans to launch his own preschool in August 2023.

Andrews knows parents truly care about their children's education and there is a lot happening in school systems across the country, which is why they’re paying more attention to boards and committees.

“I think people are paying attention because coming out of a pandemic, there's a report from the state that says children have been affected by the loss of learning just by being out of school and doing virtual learning, so I think that plays a huge role,” he said.

“And the other thing that we’re dealing with is teacher retention. Teacher pay is always going to be a challenge because we haven't been paying teachers enough over the last several years and now we're trying to catch back up. And then, of course, student enrollment, which is starting to drop, but that’s been a trend over the years; it's not something that's just brand new. It's been going on for the last 10 to 12 years.”

Joining the school board was a way for Andrews to be part of the solution.

“And I don't have any desire right now, of course, to run for any political office. I'm a city employee, so I'm not eligible to be a part of politics in that way anyway, but I care about kids. I have two kids in the Lynchburg City Schools and education is at the core of who I am. And I want to be part of the solution to the problem. This is my community. This is your community,” he said.

“I want everyone’s kids to have an opportunity to thrive and I do that by not taking sides, not have alliances but asking myself whether it benefits kids. Any conversation that we have, if it’s not about kids, we don’t need to have it.”

Andrews has been a city firefighter for 19 years and attributes the job to having opened many doors for him throughout his career.

“It allowed me to be in the room, it allowed me to meet some amazing people and allowed me to be out in the community and just having fun and doing some really cool things with kids and learn some skills that I never would have learned anywhere else, and the guys at the fire department taught me how to start a chainsaw and how to climb a ladder and how to put a hole in the roof, what a fire hydrant was and how to properly use it,” he said. “And all these different skill sets to were to my advantage, and so I just kind of held on and then I just kind of worked my way up through the ranks and I’ve loved every minute of it.”

Daryl Calfee first met Andrews through Young Professionals of Central Virginia several years ago, when Andrews was introduced to Calfee as “the man who made bow ties.”

At the time, Andrews had founded Twenty23, a men's haberdashery company specializing in custom, artisan men's neckwear and accessories.

“That was just one layer,” Calfee said. “I went on to find out he was a firefighter, early childhood development expert and fantastic member of the community. He’s creative, kind and thoughtful. I’ve always thought of him as a service-minded man I can trust with my family and children.”

Even as an introvert, Andrews said he loves pouring into others and loving them, even if it takes more energy.

“I constantly work at it. I don’t think you ever perfect being a good husband or being a good dad; you’re always learning. I challenge people to not be transactional; instead really sit down with people and really listen to them and talk to them,” he said.