Lynchburg Police have charged a juvenile after students and staff were evacuated from E.C. Glass High School on Monday morning over a bomb threat.

LPD officers responded to the high school at about 8:25 a.m. for a report of a bomb threat after a threatening note was found at the school, LPD said in a release.

LCS evacuated and dismissed students soon after. LPD, Liberty University Police Department and Virginia State Police personnel searched the building and deemed the threat to be unfounded, according to the department.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with threats to bomb or damage buildings and threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property, LPD said.

"The Lynchburg Police Department takes all threats to our schools seriously and will hold this juvenile fully accountable under the law," LPD Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema said in the release.

"These threats disrupt our students' ability to learn and redirect valuable law enforcement resources away from other emergency needs in our community."

LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards thanked local law enforcement agencies for their immediate response.

"I also want to express my gratitude to the entire E.C. Glass community for their calm and cooperative response during this challenging time," Edwards said in the release.