U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., wrote the National Park Service urging it to designate the Town of Bedford as an American World War II Heritage City, according to a news release the senator’s office issued Wednesday.

The American World War II Heritage City Program was created in 2019 and allows one designation per U.S. state or territory.

“Receiving this designation would acknowledge the Town of Bedford’s critical role during World War II and help ensure the town’s contributions are recognized for generations to come,” the release said.

“The Town of Bedford demonstrates resilience, diversity, and a rich history, which is why it is an ideal candidate to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia,” wrote Kaine.

He also pointed to Bedford being the home of the National D-Day Memorial, which honors 19 soldiers known as “The Bedford Boys” who died storming the shores of Normandy on June 6, 1944, and other service members.

The letter added: “The Town of Bedford also approached the challenges from World War II with adaptability and strength. The community grew fruits and vegetables in large quantities for the armed forces. Volunteers led local war-clothing drives, along with parades and rallies to encourage the purchase of war bonds and war stamps. Although every American town was negatively impacted by the Second World War, Bedford maintained its steadfast commitment to helping those in need.”

Mary Zirkle, the town’s economic development coordinator, said the Heritage City designation is a great opportunity for the town and Bedford County to be recognized for the “effort and sacrifice the community put into World War II on both the home front and on the battlefield.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, also provided letters of support to back a very strong nomination spearheaded by National D-Day Memorial staff, Zirkle said.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors and Bedford Town Council also supported the nomination, she said, and other local partners included the Bedford County Museum, the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, the Bedford County Department of Tourism and Bedford International Alliance, Inc.

“If Bedford is selected for this honor of designation, it would be an appropriate recognition for all that the community of Bedford does to make sure we remember and tell others about the contributions of our everyday citizens that gave so much in that period of international history,” Zirkle said.