Kaine visits Lynchburg to discuss infrastructure, small business

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine wrapped up a week of stops across southwest and central Virginia on Friday with two stops in the Hill City to discuss everything from infrastructure to challenges facing small businesses.

At the senator's first stop, in downtown Lynchburg at the Riverviews Artspace, Kaine held a roundtable with community leaders, small business owners and non-profit directors to discuss recent relief packages out of Washington, and their impact on local business.

"The American Rescue Plan dollars and the infrastructure bill we just passed ... I think has some significant promise for Lynchburg," the senator said.

Kaine addressed some of the most important issues facing small businesses in Lynchburg, particularly those in the downtown district.

"I'm very mindful," Kaine said to the community and business leaders, "that this has been a very tough last two years for the city, school system, non-profits and families."

A lot of the discussion of the roundtable was focused on life coming out of the pandemic, and how several of the business leaders got through the tough two years with federal, state, and local relief funds that allowed them to keep their doors open.

And even with the brunt of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, Kaine mentioned one possible avenue of future relief for those businesses still struggling to return to normal.

"For those not in the restaurant business, we did a $28 billion restaurant revitalization fund knowing that so many restaurants were closed or had to operate only take out," Kaine said.

While he admitted the initial $28 billion winded up not being enough, Kaine mentioned he is a co-sponsor of a bill in the Senate that would allow for a second round of restaurant relief to those who still need it.

In order for the bill to be passed, Kaine said they need to get 10 additional votes on top of the 50 already secured to pass it.

When the Senate resumes on Monday, the senator said COVID relief bills will be a topic of discussion, including the second restaurant revitalization bill.

Another bill that Kaine is co-sponsoring, a workforce bill, would expand the horizon of the Pell Grant, usually used for higher education institutions, to be used for more technical training at colleges and universities.

Kaine said he's been working on getting the bill passed for seven years, and believes he may be able to get it passed in May.

"Right now, the Pell Grant program is the federal government's primary way to help low and middle income kids go to college. But you've never been able to use the Pell Grant for career and technical education," Kaine said.

"If we do it, it would open up the door for a lot of training because CVCC could say 'We want to offer an eight-week crash course ... for somebody who wants to do a career switch but can't do a two-year associate degree program.'"

During the roundtable, Kaine also touted the recently passed infrastructure bill, which provided Virginia with money for roads, bridges, broadband and wastewater projects, among several other things.

"Lynchburg is a city like my hometown of Richmond, beautiful, old, historic city, but old and historic cities often have infrastructure that need some TLC," the senator said, "so the infrastructure bill offers some opportunities."

One of those major opportunities in Lynchburg is the Regional Water Resource Recovery Facility, the location of Kaine's second stop on Friday.

The facility, as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act, received $25 million in federal funding for the combined sewage overflow (CSO) project, which ensures the city isn't dumping unclean water into the James River.

Altogether, Water Resources Director Tim Mitchell said the city has spent about $300 million on the CSO project since its inception.

In addition to the money allocated by ARPA, through the infrastructure bill, water and wastewater projects were given an additional $50 billion in funding, meaning more could be on the way for the facility.

During a tour of the water treatment facility, Kaine said the operation is "amazing," and said the city has made "huge progress" in dealing with the CSO issue by being "good stewards of the James."

Kaine, who said he canoed the James last summer, said the river is "coming back from a river that was really polluted to a much more pristine river.

"And the investments that Lynchburg has made, that's one of the reasons for it."

