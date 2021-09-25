Kibet wins Virginia 10 Miler, Rustburg native Donnie Cowart finishes second

Kibet, who also has two runner-up finishes in Lynchburg since 2010, executed his strategy to perfection. He didn’t wait for the last mile to make a move, he said, knowing he’d need to strike a few miles earlier. “So I tried to break away, if possible,” Kibet, who is the ninth man to win multiple 10 Milers now, said. “Nobody kept up, and I kept going.”

Elite runners like Kibet know they can’t let much hold them back in a race like the 10 Miler, which attracts high-caliber runners from all over the country. On Saturday, he said, there would be no acceptable justification for a race that was less than his best, because the fall morning provided for ideal running conditions.

“Today was the best weather for me,” he said, comparing the temperatures in the 50s for Saturday’s race to every other trip he’s made to Lynchburg in the last decade. “I told myself I have to run really fast because the weather is nice, so I have no excuse.”

Kibet and his fellow 10 Miler runners — along with those who participated in the 4+ Miler and 4+ Mile Walk — agreed that Saturday’s atmosphere was the perfect backdrop for the anticipated return of the September event.