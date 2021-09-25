Kibet wins Virginia 10 Miler, Rustburg native Donnie Cowart finishes second

By the 8-mile mark of the Virginia 10 Miler on Saturday morning, Elkanah Kibet looked like a machine, his mind perfectly in sync with his body. He knew where he’d need to find his kick, knew what it would take to come out on top of a field packed with elite runners.
Kibet has been here before, after all.
He’s familiar with the turns around Riverside Park, and navigated the Saturday morning fog that accompanied cool, pleasant temperatures like a pro, emerging with the lead near the halfway point. He understands a straightaway on Langhorne Road provides a chance to gain some momentum, and took advantage of those moments before hitting an extra gear.
At Farm Basket Hill, that grueling climb that signals the homestretch is near, the 38-year-old was all alone. Donnie Cowart — the Rustburg native who battled the lead pack early, then rallied from third to second in the last mile — couldn’t catch him. So as 4+ Miler participants to his left crossed the finish line in front of E.C. Glass High School, Kibet glided through the tape to earn a 14-second victory, his second in six appearances in Lynchburg’s premier road race. His other win came in 2011.
“Right now I know the course really well,” the victor said after posting a 48:24, his best-ever 10 Miler time. “… [I know] where you need to be if you want to win.”
Kibet, who also has two runner-up finishes in Lynchburg since 2010, executed his strategy to perfection. He didn’t wait for the last mile to make a move, he said, knowing he’d need to strike a few miles earlier. “So I tried to break away, if possible,” Kibet, who is the ninth man to win multiple 10 Milers now, said. “Nobody kept up, and I kept going.”
Elite runners like Kibet know they can’t let much hold them back in a race like the 10 Miler, which attracts high-caliber runners from all over the country. On Saturday, he said, there would be no acceptable justification for a race that was less than his best, because the fall morning provided for ideal running conditions.
“Today was the best weather for me,” he said, comparing the temperatures in the 50s for Saturday’s race to every other trip he’s made to Lynchburg in the last decade. “I told myself I have to run really fast because the weather is nice, so I have no excuse.”
Kibet and his fellow 10 Miler runners — along with those who participated in the 4+ Miler and 4+ Mile Walk — agreed that Saturday’s atmosphere was the perfect backdrop for the anticipated return of the September event.
Following its cancellation last year because of the pandemic, the 10 Miler was back with what race director Jeff Fedorko described as an “outstanding” turnout. Numbers were down this year, from about 3,300 participants across the 10 Miler, 4-mile events and the Amazing Mile Children’s Run in 2019 to less than 2,300. But the expected dropoff wasn’t especially disappointing, because similar races around the country are sometimes seeing half the number of participants they normally would, Fedorko said.
“So we feel really lucky to have who we have here today,” he said, adding Saturday was “emotional” because of how much he said the event was missed last year.
Two-thirds of the field from 2019 returned to race again Saturday, Fedorko said. Included in that group was Cowart, the area native who put together the best 10 Miler of his career.
Cowart previously had run in three 10 Milers, finishing 17th twice and posting a fourth-place finish in 2010. His second-place run Saturday was significantly better than any of his previous showings, as he broke 51 minutes for the first time and finished in 48:38.
“I thought on a really good day I’d break 50,” Cowart, who now lives in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, said. “Had no idea I’d come out here and break [49], so I’m just really happy with that and allowing that to sink in and keep using it as momentum going forward.”
Cowart credited his training and fitness with helping him rally late, after he fell from second to third. He finished 24 seconds ahead of third-place finisher John Elimlim.
“There was probably a glimmer, delusion of grandeur that I thought I could catch that first-place guy, but he just finished really strong,” Cowart said. “I could feel him coming back a little bit, and he put a last little move on and that was all she wrote. But I felt good about how I ran.
“Huge step forward in the right direction, and just a lot of boxes checked in the things I’m doing and the things I’m doing correctly in training.”
Cowart, who ran at Rustburg in his high school days and went on to compete for Virginia Military Institute, said being back in the area he grew up “brings a huge smile to my face.” He found a “sneaky advantage” in locals cheering him on by name along the course.
“So that was really fun to get that energy exchange,” the 35-year-old added.
Other elite runners, like Natalie Daniels of Fredericksburg, were pleased with the camaraderie provided by the 10 Miler, too.
“I’ve never had an experience where the people that surround the race, the people that volunteer at the race, are so welcoming and kind. They make us dinner, they let us stay out their house,” Daniels, who finished 29th overall and eighth among female runners, said. “One of my favorite ways to see a city is to run a race in it, but this is a really great representation of how awesome Lynchburg is and how great the people here are. You’re just letting these total strangers stay in your house and treat them like kings.”
Sarah Naibei, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was the top women’s finisher with a 55:56, good for a 21-second victory.
Deborah Bourque was the top local finisher on the women’s side with a 1:09:53 for 19th place.
On the men’s side, Jamie Hiegel, a Lynchburg native who is back in his hometown as he pursues a graduate degree in athletic training at the University of Lynchburg, was seventh with a 52:11, and the first local finisher.
He’s run in 4-mile, 5K, 8K and 10K races, but Saturday’s event was one of the longer road races he’s run. He trained on the 10 Miler course often, which he believed gave him an advantage over some runners who came from out of the area, but there still were places where “the course just hit you in the face.”
“I’ve run this a billion times and yet it is still soul crushing, a little bit,” he said jokingly, adding he was happy with his finish and would enjoy running the 10 Miler again.