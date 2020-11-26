Kids sell homemade crafts at Christmas market while giving back to other kids in need

“Our budget is rather significant in terms of what we need,” she said. “And every little bit helps and their contribution is just real special. It's just real special to us.”

Mayhew said through this experience the kids learn how to be entrepreneurs, how to run a business and make money, decide on how to keep costs low on supplies, and are getting off their tablets and computers as well as learning people skills.

“They’re gonna need these skills later on in life and I feel like a lot of kids don’t get those experiences these days,” she said.

Bedford resident, Anna Carter, 13, is excited to be involved with the market for the second year.

Last year she sold out of all of her hot chocolate and decided to step her sales up a notch and make variety boxes of Christmas cookies this year.

“So the thing about cookies that I love all of them so it’s really hard to pick,” she said. “I'm gonna make cookie boxes, and I'm just gonna have a variety of them.”

She said the market was a great experience for her last year because the barn was decorated for Christmas and she got to spend the day with all of her friends.