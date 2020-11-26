Kids sell homemade crafts at Christmas market while giving back to other kids in need

Small Business Saturday is a shopping event for small local businesses, but for 40 kids, the term “small business” means something entirely different.
These small business owners, ages 4 to 17, are gearing up for their second Christmas Market where they will have the chance to sell their own handmade crafts.
Sarah Mayhew, organizer of the event, “All Good Things” Kids Christmas Market, hosts the market inside her historical barn in Bedford and said between 500 and 750 customers showed up to the event last year.
She said the idea for the event came from her own three kids who have always enjoyed crafts and started their own farmers market selling vegetables, pumpkins and handmade items at the end of their driveway in Bedford.
Some of their friends wanted to get involved in selling their own crafts so Mayhew started a Christmas market just for young people.
Mayhew said the market has kids from Bedford, Lynchburg, Moneta, Franklin County and Amherst County.
“I had a lot of people come to me and they say, ‘This is the closest thing to a Hallmark movie that I've ever witnessed.’ And the children are precious. If you can see their little faces light up. They get so excited to see that somebody other than mom or dad loved what they made and are actually willing to pay for it.”
The kids will be spaced out with some inside the barn and some outside. Mayhew is encouraging customers to wear their masks at the event and said the event has been approved by the Virginia Department of Health.
The kids have the opportunity to choose to donate a portion of the proceeds they make at the market to a local nonprofit.
This year's recipient is again Food for Kids, which serves between 300 and 400 kids in the Moneta, Huddleston, Goodview and Montvale areas of Bedford County, packs bags of food for the weekend for kids in need to have over the weekend.
Board Member for the organization, Lynda Imirie, said the partnership is a blessing in multiple ways.
“It’s kids reaching out to help other kids and I just think that’s so special that they do that for us,” she said.
The kids at the market raised more than $500 to donate to the nonprofit last year.
“By them doing this, they're promoting their Christmas market as well as acknowledging Food for Kids,” she said. “They're helping us get the word out to more people in terms of what it is that we do. And so their donation to us is just invaluable in a number of different ways.”
It costs Food for Kids about $36 a month to provide food for one child.
“Our budget is rather significant in terms of what we need,” she said. “And every little bit helps and their contribution is just real special. It's just real special to us.”
Mayhew said through this experience the kids learn how to be entrepreneurs, how to run a business and make money, decide on how to keep costs low on supplies, and are getting off their tablets and computers as well as learning people skills.
“They’re gonna need these skills later on in life and I feel like a lot of kids don’t get those experiences these days,” she said.
Bedford resident, Anna Carter, 13, is excited to be involved with the market for the second year.
Last year she sold out of all of her hot chocolate and decided to step her sales up a notch and make variety boxes of Christmas cookies this year.
“So the thing about cookies that I love all of them so it’s really hard to pick,” she said. “I'm gonna make cookie boxes, and I'm just gonna have a variety of them.”
She said the market was a great experience for her last year because the barn was decorated for Christmas and she got to spend the day with all of her friends.
“The vibes were just immaculate and it was just such a fun thing to do it with my friends and feel like a businesswoman,” she said.
Carter said she gained better social skills, learned how to negotiate with customers and practiced patience while painting each and every hot chocolate cup.
“It’s about creativity for me,” she said. “I get to make a lot of cookies and I’m super excited about it and it’s fun to be a part of something. I love it. I love this idea.”
Along with Carter’s cookies, kids this year will be selling cards, jewelry, ornaments, cakes, cookies, gnomes, wreaths, crafts, fudge, art, dog treats and other items.
Mayhew said these aren’t typical after-school crafts either and said the kids put a lot of time into what they’re selling.
“They are so cute, to see them interacting with the people and being little salespeople talking about what it costs and ringing people up,” Mayhew said. “Some of them bring Christmas lights and they bring decorations and they make their own lights.”
She said so many normalcies have been taken away from the kids this year due to COVID-19 restrictions and most of their schooling has been virtual.
“This is something for them to look forward to, to get creative, and it gives them an outlet so they’re not thinking about COVID,” she said.
