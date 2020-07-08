Kill floor operations at Seven Hills Food Company briefly halted after federal enforcement actions

Operations on the kill floor at a Lynchburg slaughterhouse were halted briefly in June following humane handling enforcement actions by a federal agency.
Three incidents at Seven Hills Food Company on June 5 and 12 prompted a “suspension” — meaning the required inspectors are pulled from the facility, thus stopping slaughtering operations — by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Activity on the kill floor was paused for less than a week and has since been reinstated following the implementation of updated harvesting procedures approved by the FSIS. Operations elsewhere in the Seven Hills facility never stopped, according to Ryan Ford, the company’s founder and president.
According to enforcement action documentation, one of the three incidents that took place as cows were slaughtered at the Holliday Street facility was considered “egregious.” The incident “was deemed egregious because the animal was either ineffectively stunned and shackled while still conscious or was stunned effectively and regained consciousness after being shackled and hoisted,” according to the FSIS enforcement document.
Two other incidents related to stunning ineffectiveness also were documented.
The company lost one day to the suspension, said Ford, who explained Seven Hills schedules harvests to meet demand and does not run the kill floor every day.
In a statement, Ford said Seven Hills, which is in its fifth year of business, has harvested more than 10,000 animals humanely. The FSIS said, in one of the enforcement documents, Seven Hills’ slaughtering approach has been “classified as robust” and the company had a “history of compliance with humane handling regulations.”
Ford’s statement said “practicing humane handling is a core value” of Seven Hills. He added the company frequently gives tours of the facility, adding, “Transparency has been and will continue to be our guiding principle because we have nothing to hide. Our Humane Handling Protocols will continue to be adhered to unconditionally, as they have been.”
This year, more than 40 other suspension-related enforcement actions have been taken by FSIS at slaughterhouse facilities across the nation, the organization’s website shows.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, after obtaining the FSIS reports, urged Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison on Wednesday to look into the matter and, “as appropriate,” file animal cruelty charges against those involved. PETA has on multiple other occasions urged prosecutors elsewhere to do the same for other facilities that have had FSIS take humane handling enforcement actions against them.
A message left for Harrison on Thursday afternoon was not returned.
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.