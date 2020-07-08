Kill floor operations at Seven Hills Food Company briefly halted after federal enforcement actions

In a statement, Ford said Seven Hills, which is in its fifth year of business, has harvested more than 10,000 animals humanely. The FSIS said, in one of the enforcement documents, Seven Hills’ slaughtering approach has been “classified as robust” and the company had a “history of compliance with humane handling regulations.”

Ford’s statement said “practicing humane handling is a core value” of Seven Hills. He added the company frequently gives tours of the facility, adding, “Transparency has been and will continue to be our guiding principle because we have nothing to hide. Our Humane Handling Protocols will continue to be adhered to unconditionally, as they have been.”

This year, more than 40 other suspension-related enforcement actions have been taken by FSIS at slaughterhouse facilities across the nation, the organization’s website shows.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, after obtaining the FSIS reports, urged Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison on Wednesday to look into the matter and, “as appropriate,” file animal cruelty charges against those involved. PETA has on multiple other occasions urged prosecutors elsewhere to do the same for other facilities that have had FSIS take humane handling enforcement actions against them.

A message left for Harrison on Thursday afternoon was not returned.

