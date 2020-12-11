Kindergartner spreads Christmas cheer with Toys for Tots donations

Tuesday was the last day for donations for Toys for Tots at the Century 21 Appomattox office and as the day got closer, Associate Broker Robbie Stephens looked at the large moving-style cardboard box with disappointment.
“We put a lot of emphasis into it and this year it was hard to get the word out and get people to come in to donate because of the virus,” he said. “This year had been slack and it’s the year we needed it the most.”
Then, rolling up in a red pickup truck, 5-year-old Caleb O’Brien hopped out, wearing a red Santa Claus hat on his head.
Filling up the back of the truck bed was a mountain of Walmart bags filled with more than $650 worth of toys.
“It was pretty awesome,” Stephens said about Caleb’s contribution. “It meant a whole lot to us and it was nice to see that donation come.”
Caleb raised the money within the span of 24 hours because he wanted to help children in need during the holidays.
After having so much fun volunteering last year for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, Caleb was disappointed this year when he learned the Salvation Army would not be setting up in Appomattox due to COVID-19.
So he took matters into his own hands, his mother Rebecca O’Brien said, and started his own “bell service” as he called it, in his Appomattox driveway on Sunday.
He took his dad’s Appomattox Raider Cowbell and Star Wars piggy bank outside to see if he could get coin donations to give to “people without money” and landed on a worthy cause: Toys for Tots.
Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.
After posting about Caleb’s mission the day before on Facebook, O’Brien said word spread and people were encouraged to stop by Caleb’s donation table between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. the next day.
Before he even set up his stand, he already had $50 in donations from people at church, those who dropped money off at the house and electronic deposits.
Lucy Mills, a fifth grader from Appomattox, donated her entire piggy bank to Caleb. She doesn’t know how much was in it but said it was full.
“I wanted to help Caleb raise money for children that won’t have much for Christmas, “she said. “I thought giving him the money out of my piggy bank would help him a lot and I know it would make God smile.”
Support Local Journalism
Ryan Davis, a fourth grade neighbor of Caleb, also donated money and hung out at the table with his friend to show support Sunday.
"It's really cool Caleb wants to get gifts for kids that don't have any," he said. "After I took him money from my own wallet, I stood out with him for a little while. He had lots of people helping him raise money for the toys. I'm proud to be his friend."
Decked out in their holiday gear, Caleb and his two sisters, Natalie, 3, and Naomi, 1, sat at a card table at the end of the drive and blasted Christmas music through a portable speaker.
All the while, Caleb rang his bell while the girls gave candy to those who stopped by.
One donor gave the kids Christmas candy plus two $50 bills. Another donated two large glass jars full of change equaling $220.
“It really touched my mama heart to see so many people want to support my child,” O’Brien said. “It encouraged me too. Here is a village coming alongside us and recognizing the tender heart of this itty-bitty little boy and wanting to encourage him and pour into him.”
O’Brien said Caleb has a precious heart and is the protector of his two younger sisters.
“Sometimes we joke that he’s the better parent than we are,” she laughed.
On Monday, O’Brien took her kids to purchase the toys they would donate to the charity.
She said she was pleased with how well her young children handled the process of picking up shiny new toys off the shelf to not take home to their own rooms, but to instead give away.
“They were genuinely really OK with it,” she said. “We talked about it and there were no meltdowns. No one cried. Natalie was the only one who wanted to add to her Christmas list during it.”
She said on the entire way home after donating the toys to Century 21 that Caleb couldn’t believe he was getting to help so many kids this year.
Caleb had so much fun this year he wants to continue the new tradition next year and plans to give it a name: Caleb’s Christmas Cheer.
“I want to take my red trike next year down to the street and not sit on it but make it look like Santa’s sled,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.