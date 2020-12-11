Kindergartner spreads Christmas cheer with Toys for Tots donations

He took his dad’s Appomattox Raider Cowbell and Star Wars piggy bank outside to see if he could get coin donations to give to “people without money” and landed on a worthy cause: Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

After posting about Caleb’s mission the day before on Facebook, O’Brien said word spread and people were encouraged to stop by Caleb’s donation table between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. the next day.

Before he even set up his stand, he already had $50 in donations from people at church, those who dropped money off at the house and electronic deposits.

Lucy Mills, a fifth grader from Appomattox, donated her entire piggy bank to Caleb. She doesn’t know how much was in it but said it was full.

“I wanted to help Caleb raise money for children that won’t have much for Christmas, “she said. “I thought giving him the money out of my piggy bank would help him a lot and I know it would make God smile.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Davis, a fourth grade neighbor of Caleb, also donated money and hung out at the table with his friend to show support Sunday.