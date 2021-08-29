Kitten caboodle: Local humane society, veterinarians and local groups work to mitigate extreme kitten seasons

“I think more people are aware of it,” Waibel said of the growing kitten population. “The problem we're really having is that global warming is not helping any of this. The cats are getting into heat more and having more kittens.”

This year has been the biggest kitten season she’s ever seen.

“People are letting their pet cats out without being fixed and they’re getting pregnant and cats have a very quick generation, they're not like dogs,” she said. “Dogs have been tamed for 10,000 years, cats for 1,000, and it only takes one litter before they're feral again.”

She said she was hoping the problem would get better but people in the community continue to call the SPCA reporting a group of cats in their area, when there originally was just one.

Henry said the sad truth is that there is only so much cat food to go around and when people feed unfixed cats, they continue to repopulate and sometimes the kittens won’t survive. He said the population needs time to stabilize.