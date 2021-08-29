Kitten caboodle: Local humane society, veterinarians and local groups work to mitigate extreme kitten seasons

Most people know that local humane societies and SPCAs are heavily involved with the handling, care and rescuing of pets without homes. They step up and treat the animals when they’re sick, feed them, love them and with open arms welcome in hundreds of kittens who are born each year.
But what some may not know is that the community can play a bigger and more hands-on role in handling the issue of feral cat overpopulation.
Claire LeFew, community events and communications manager at the Lynchburg Humane Society, said kitten season usually begins at the start of summer but this year it ramped up locally in July.
At the peak of the season, the shelter had about 430 cats and kittens. It now has nearly 300 cats in the building and 400 cats and dogs in foster care. That's about 100 more than last year, LeFew said.
“It was actually one of the busiest [seasons] we've had in years,” she said. “We don't particularly know why it was worse than normal, but it’s the season where cats mate the most. We had one cat come in that we didn't know she was pregnant, and she had already had a litter and came in with that litter and she was pregnant again.”
LeFew said the humane society gets kittens in different ways. Sometimes people find them at a young age, sick and without their mothers. Sometimes their mothers abandon them or get hit by a car.
LeFew said there are is information on the Lynchburg Humane Society website about how the public can tell whether a litter of kittens have been abandoned by their mother or not. Kittens stand the best chance at life when they have their mother to take care of them so LeFew advised to watch kittens from 35 feet away and wait 4 to 6 hours to see if the mother comes back.
“We don't just get kittens that are of adoptable age and healthy walking through the door; a lot of times they're too young to be adopted or they might be sick or hurt,” she said. “So a lot of them go into foster care and if they're too young to eat regular kitten food, they'll go into special fosters that bottle-feed them. We have a big foster community that supports that.”
The organization has about 300 active fosters.
There are a few ways the community can help make the season better, LeFew said, and the main one revolves around spaying and neutering.
“So making sure you spay and neuter your own cats, and if you have a cat that is not spayed or neutered, don’t let them outside,” she said.
The humane society has a community cat program called TNR, which stands for "trap, neuter, release." Per Virginia law, the humane society itself cannot participate in this, so it’s left up to community members to rent a trap from their local humane society or SPCA, trap community cats, bring them to the spay and neuter clinic in Evington where the cats will be spayed or neutered and given a rabies vaccine for a $25 fee, and then release them back into the wild.
When community cats get spayed or neutered, they get a tip of an ear clipped so they can be identified as fixed.
Dr. Al Henry, a veterinarian at Peaksview Animal Hospital, said the first thing to understand about cats is how prolific they are compared to dogs.
“Cats come in and out of heat, and in and out of heat, so they'll go into heat and if they don't have kittens, they'll come right back into heat,” he said.
Cats are pregnant for only about two months and a litter can produce between two and eight kittens.
Henry said he has dozens of clients who help with the TNR on their own and it makes a huge difference but the problem is if they miss one, that cat can repopulate.
“There are lots of people working outside of official organizations and just trying to make a dent in this problem, but it’s a hard one because cats are amazing in their ability to survive,” Henry said. “They can go back to the wild in the blink of an eye. These feral cats are incredible predators. They just find a way to live so much better than dogs.”
Krista Waibel, a volunteer with the Nelson County SPCA, has been doing the TNR program for a decade now and goes out into Nelson communities once per month to take cats to the Lynchburg Humane Society’s Spay and Neuter Clinic in Evington.
“I think more people are aware of it,” Waibel said of the growing kitten population. “The problem we're really having is that global warming is not helping any of this. The cats are getting into heat more and having more kittens.”
This year has been the biggest kitten season she’s ever seen.
“People are letting their pet cats out without being fixed and they’re getting pregnant and cats have a very quick generation, they're not like dogs,” she said. “Dogs have been tamed for 10,000 years, cats for 1,000, and it only takes one litter before they're feral again.”
She said she was hoping the problem would get better but people in the community continue to call the SPCA reporting a group of cats in their area, when there originally was just one.
Henry said the sad truth is that there is only so much cat food to go around and when people feed unfixed cats, they continue to repopulate and sometimes the kittens won’t survive. He said the population needs time to stabilize.
“The tough part is how do you not feed these cats? And some of these people are such cat lovers,” he said. “There's some people that argue that you just have to never feed them and be tough and so the ones that don't survive, at least they're not having litters that will have a bad life. But the flip side of that is some of these feral cats that get fed have a pretty decent life. People are going to feed feral cats. So maybe we're not seeing as big of a decrease with these TNR programs but it might be 20 times worse if we didn’t do anything at all.”