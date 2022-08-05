 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiwanis push to complete fundraising goal for downtown Lynchburg playground

The Lynchburg Kiwanis Club is making one last push to fundraise for the rest of a playground that will be built at the Riverfront Park downtown.

The club has raised $130,000 of its $150,000 goal and hopes to fill the gap at its annual Shrimpfest, set for Aug. 20 at the park.

The club revealed its plans for the 11,000-square-foot playground in early 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, its efforts in general solicitations for businesses and individuals ceased for a number of months, Kiwanis member Ed McCann said.

“We've opened back up and held a couple drive-in events with our lobster sales, our shrimp sales, so we've picked up some money. We've also had some anonymous contributions,” McCann said.

Austin, Texas-based Kompan will design the park, which will be unique to Lynchburg.

The design for the playground is a “rope structure,” which allows children to climb as high and in any direction they choose. It also will include a dual zipline.

The proposed playground is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, allowing children with wheelchairs to easily traverse the base of the playground. A wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round also has been proposed.

McCann said Kiwanis is one of the few clubs in the city that has been in existence for more than 100 years and has made a number of contributions primarily to benefit children but also others in the community.

“This is kind of the capstone of those projects where the playground will be here for a long time and children of all physical capabilities will be able to enjoy it,” he said. “It's pretty unique, I think.”

Tulane Patterson, a Kiwanis member, said the Shrimpfest will offer all-you-can-eat shrimp, two bands and cornhole.

“We're just trying to let people do two things. One is to support the playground by coming out and having a good time, and to see where the playground is going to be. It's going to be a really good thing for Lynchburg,” he said.

 

If You Go

Lynchburg Kiwanis Shrimpfest

Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1100 Jefferson St.

Tickets are $40 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under.

Proceeds go towards building the universal playground at the Riverfront Park

