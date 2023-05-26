Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The sights and sounds of midday Friday at downtown Lynchburg's Monument Terrace are all too familiar. After all, as proudly displayed on a sign out front on May 26, it's the 1,121st consecutive week veterans have gathered there.

Passersby walking on Church Street stop by with their friends, greeting the many veterans gathered at the base of the steps. Motorcycles line the curb in front of the monument, with several veterans holding the various flags of the United States armed forces branches in between.

And, of course, no journey past the weekly Monument Terrace Troop Rally is made without the accompanying honks of horns by the many vehicles that pass on Church Street.

But a lesser known staple of the weekly troop rallies sits just steps down the street from where dozens of veterans gather every Friday at noon: a room adorned with military memorabilia, letters from U.S. Congress and even portraits of familiar faces who once attended the weekly rallies regularly.

The "warm room," or "cool room" in the summertime, is a spot for the veterans who attend the weekly rally to take a break from the elements, whether it be rain, snow, hot or cold. Of course, 1,100-plus weeks worth of rallies is bound to bring some harsh weather.

Located at 829 Church St., the building is owned by New York City resident Pamella Dendtler, who heard the story of the weekly troop rally and was determined to find a way to help of her own.

Dendtler, who has family in Lynchburg and Madison Heights, said she originally planned to use the building for an event space. But after chatting with Heather Morgan, a friend of hers in the Hill City who knew the troop rally organizers, she found out about the gatherings and wanted to find a way to support them herself.

"We weren't really getting too many advances on the rental," Dendtler recalled about how the room was handed over to the veterans about five years ago. "So I said, 'Why don't we just use it for a place where they can come in to get out of the cold and stay warm.'"

On a recent Friday afternoon in mid-May, Marine veteran Dwayne Glover, sporting a cold towel around his neck while taking a break from the sun, called the room a "blessing."

"I can't handle the heat that well anymore," Glover said. "This is such a blessing. You feel welcomed when you have something like this and it means a lot to all of us."

Every wall in the room is filled with some form of a poster, painting or portrait from various area artists, including D. Shannon, who crafted a set of portraits of several veterans who once attended the troop rally weekly, but have either died or are unable to attend regularly due to health reasons.

"It's something that's truly about them," Shannon said about the portraits. "It's not about me, that sounds strange, but I think the art comes through me, so I'm glad I was able to honor them in that way.

"It gave me so much pleasure knowing it gave them so much pleasure," he added.

The coldest that David Stokes, one board member of the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, said he could remember at a troop rally was 15 degrees. With those days in mind, he said the room means "so much" to all of the veterans who come down every Friday.

"The city would come through with snowblowers about 36 inches wide and make a pass through here and then we'd come out here and shovel snow off the curb so we'd have somewhere to stand and they would just ride by and wave from their trucks with the nice heaters on," Stokes said about that cold day.

"[The room] has been a lifesaver for us really."

A fixture of the warm room is an empty table that sits near the front window facing Church Street, which Stokes said is meant as a tribute to the "missing man," a symbol of the many soldiers who never returned home from war.

"Every time you do a large gathering or a meeting you have the missing man," Stokes said. "You set it up with an empty chair, a candle and usually a slice of lemon, salt and put a spotlight on it. That's our way of recognizing the ones who are unaccounted for at our rallies," he added.

Dendtler, who has only been able to make it down for one Friday rally, said despite the more than 400-mile distance between her home and the site of the troop rallies, "Love doesn't have any distance. Respect and kindness doesn't have any distance."

"When I think of it, they've bore the brunt of all of the weather when they were out fighting and serving," Dendtler said. "So if I could make them comfortable, this is what I thought would give them some shelter and more time to fellowship. Those feelings are not bound by distance or mileage."

Dendtler, whose father and uncles served in World War II and mothers and aunts made military uniforms and ammunition, said this was the best way she could go about recognizing the service of all veterans.

"The fact that this is able to be manifested in Lynchburg is so amazing because their dedication is bar none," she said. "They're all brothers and sisters and that's a concept we should all embrace more."

Because Dendtler lives so far away, the room is maintained by Navy veteran Martin Freerks, who serves as the "officer of the deck" of sorts for the room, keeping it clean and stocked with snacks, drinks and water for the veterans on a weekly basis.

Freerks admitted he was "always in harms way" because he was out at sea for the Navy, but said he was "never in battle like the rest of these veterans" during his time in the Navy. Because of that, he said, the room is his "personal payback" to his fellow heroes.

"Somewhere to come inside when it's raining, take a break from the sun when it's hot and it's a place you can come to knock the chill off," Freerks said.

"Of course, I'll probably go through four pots of coffee doing it."

Steve Bozeman, the organizer of the weekly troop rally, said he remembered the days when they had to go inside nearby Lynchburg City Hall for restroom breaks, or to avoid the elements, and stressed how grateful the veterans are to now have a building of their own.

"It's unbelievable," Bozeman said. "It's like our canteen — a military canteen where we have coffee and refreshments and even just a place to sit down and share stories or talk about some current things going on. Or even to go back to the old days when you were serving."

As Bozeman said he hopes the veterans will be allowed to use the room long term, Dendtler said she has no other plans for the warm room other than to keep serving the veterans.

"I told you I wanted it to be a pop up shop or event space," Dendtler said. "And as it turned out, it is an event space. And it's bigger."

"It just leaves me a little speechless," she added. "The events happening here, you can't even put a price tag on it."