Korean barbecue soon will be available in Lynchburg at 2104 Wards Road.

Koreanz K-BBQ Korean Comfort Food is planned to open in the former Famous Anthony’s building in September. Famous Anthony’s closed in February.

David Kang, originally from Korea, moved to Lynchburg when he was 14 and has noticed a growing interest in the area for Korean cuisine.

“There is a growing interest in Korean culture and food in this area so [I] decided to open this restaurant that would offer the unique blend of traditional Korean dishes and Asian flavors with a particular focus on Asian barbeque,” he said.

He said the restaurant is undergoing some renovations and will offer a cozy “family-friendly” vibe with bubble tea, Korean barbecue dishes such as pork belly, bulgogi as well as noodle dishes and Korean street food such as kimchi pancakes.

“Our target market consists of individuals who are interested in exploring diverse Asian flavors and experiencing the interactive dining style of Korean barbecue and Asian cuisine,” he said. “So, we aim to cater to both locals and tourists also will appreciate the authentic Korean and Asian cuisine.”

Some dishes can be grilled by customers at their table.

“I wanted to share my love for the Korean cuisine with Lynchburg,” he said.